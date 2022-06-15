Global Decline in Reported COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continuing: WHO

Geneva: The global decline in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths is continuing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
"Reported cases and deaths have now both fallen more than 90% from their peaks earlier this year. This is a very welcome trend," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, more than 3 million cases were reported to WHO last week.
"And because many countries have reduced surveillance and testing, we know this number is under-reported," Dr Tedros said.
"And 8737 deaths were reported – 8737 deaths too many. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to these numbers. There is no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19, when we have the tools to prevent, detect and treat this disease," he stated.
According to the WHO Chief, people who live in high-income countries have easy access to these tools.
"But for many people around the world, these tools remain scarce commodities," he stressed.