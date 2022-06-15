English  
More than 3 million cases were reported to WHO last week. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global Decline in Reported COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continuing: WHO

English covid-19 covid-19 cases WHO
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 June 2022 12:32
Geneva: The global decline in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths is continuing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"Reported cases and deaths have now both fallen more than 90% from their peaks earlier this year. This is a very welcome trend," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Tuesday.
 
Nevertheless, more than 3 million cases were reported to WHO last week.

"And because many countries have reduced surveillance and testing, we know this number is under-reported," Dr Tedros said.
 
"And 8737 deaths were reported – 8737 deaths too many. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to these numbers. There is no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19, when we have the tools to prevent, detect and treat this disease," he stated.
 
According to the WHO Chief, people who live in high-income countries have easy access to these tools. 
 
"But for many people around the world, these tools remain scarce commodities," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
