Freedom of expression and access to information are critical to prosperous and secure societies.
US Condemns Arrest of Stand News Staff

English china hong kong united states
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 13:58
Washington: The Hong Kong government’s December 29 raid and arrest of seven senior staff at Stand News have forced yet another of the few remaining bastions of free and independent media in Hong Kong to cease operations, according to United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
 
"Journalism is not sedition," Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged," he stated.

Freedom of expression and access to information provided by an independent media, he said, are critical to prosperous and secure societies.  
 
These freedoms, he added, enabled Hong Kong to flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture.  
 
"By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and viability," he stated.
 
"A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press," he concluded.

 
