US Condemns Houthi Attack in Saudi Arabia

Washington: The United States (US) has condemned the terrorist attack by the Houthis on Thursday that struck the commercial airport in Abha, Saudi Arabia, injuring at least a dozen innocent civilians.
"We wish the victims a full recovery," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Thursday.
Repeated attacks of the last several weeks have harmed civilians and civilian infrastructure and undermine international efforts for a peaceful solution to the Yemen conflict.
The Houthis have pursued a dangerous pattern of increasingly obstructive and aggressive actions against Yemenis, Yemen’s neighbors, and the international community.
"As President Biden reiterated in his call to King Salman yesterday, the United States is firmly committed to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia," Price stated.
The United States, along with the international community, continues to urge de-escalation of the conflict.
The parties should come to the negotiating table to work together and support the new, more inclusive UN-led peace process.