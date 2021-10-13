English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

Indonesia Urges G20 to Support Inclusive Recovery in Afghanistan

English president joko widodo g20 presidency afghanistan crisis
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2021 12:43
Jakarta: The G20 has an important role in responding to the crisis in Afghanistan, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
President Joko Widodo's statement was delivered on the occasion of the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan which was held virtually on October 12.
 
The summit which was also attended by the Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar and the Indonesian G20 Co-Sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani discussed joint efforts to strengthen coordination international cooperation and support to the United Nations in overcoming the humanitarian, economic and security crisis in Afghanistan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President emphasized the importance of the efforts of the international community, with the G20 at the forefront, to do three things. 
 
First, maintaining stability and security, including by forming an inclusive Afghan government. Second, ending the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, including supporting the United Nations' efforts to raise humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.  And third, restore economic activity and development. 
 
"The right of all groups, especially women, to contribute must be given," said President Jokowi, as quoted by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's website.
 
Therefore, as a country that consistently supports the peace process in Afghanistan, Indonesia hopes that the G20 can create stability in Afghanistan, overcome the humanitarian crisis and support inclusive and sustainable recovery and development in Afghanistan.
 
The G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan is an initiative from Italy as the G20 Presidency in 2021. 
 
The participation of the Indonesian President in the Summit departs from Indonesia's deep concern for realizing stability and peace and supporting prosperity for the Afghan people. 
 
The summit was attended by world leaders including Italian PM Mario Draghi and United states (US) President Joe Biden, as well as United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
 
For the record, Indonesia has consistently supported Afghanistan through various capacity building programs, technical training or scholarships. 
 
From 2006 to 2019, Indonesia's capacity building assistance in various fields has reached at least 555 government officials and Afghan citizens. 
 
Finally, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in front of the virtual UN session on September 13, has stated Indonesia's commitment to distribute aid worth USD 3 million to Afghanistan, including for humanitarian emergency assistance and future development. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Raises Climate Finance Ambition to $100 Billion

ADB Raises Climate Finance Ambition to $100 Billion

English
Climate Change
Business Expansion Maintained in Q3 2021: BI's Survey

Business Expansion Maintained in Q3 2021: BI's Survey

English
manufacturing
Over 58.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 58.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ekonomi Hijau Kunci Terlepas dari Jebakan Negara Berpenghasilan Menengah
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Hijau Kunci Terlepas dari Jebakan Negara Berpenghasilan Menengah

Jokowi Prediksi Mobil Listrik Menjamur di Indonesia
Nasional

Jokowi Prediksi Mobil Listrik Menjamur di Indonesia

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi
Teknologi

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi

TVS Ntorq 125 Tawarkan Konektivitas Antara Pengemudi & Motor
Otomotif

TVS Ntorq 125 Tawarkan Konektivitas Antara Pengemudi & Motor

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan
Internasional

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan

Simak UI untuk Pascasarjana Hingga Spesialis Dibuka, Cek Jadwal Pendaftarannya
Pendidikan

Simak UI untuk Pascasarjana Hingga Spesialis Dibuka, Cek Jadwal Pendaftarannya

Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Saat Portugal Gilas Luksemburg 5-0
Olahraga

Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Saat Portugal Gilas Luksemburg 5-0

Baim Wong Dihujat karena Marahi Pria Tua, Nikita Mirzani: Karma Tuhan Memang Sadis
Hiburan

Baim Wong Dihujat karena Marahi Pria Tua, Nikita Mirzani: Karma Tuhan Memang Sadis

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!