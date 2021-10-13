Indonesia Urges G20 to Support Inclusive Recovery in Afghanistan

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The G20 has an important role in responding to the crisis in Afghanistan, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).President Joko Widodo's statement was delivered on the occasion of the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan which was held virtually on October 12.The summit which was also attended by the Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar and the Indonesian G20 Co-Sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani discussed joint efforts to strengthen coordination international cooperation and support to the United Nations in overcoming the humanitarian, economic and security crisis in Afghanistan.The President emphasized the importance of the efforts of the international community, with the G20 at the forefront, to do three things.First, maintaining stability and security, including by forming an inclusive Afghan government. Second, ending the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, including supporting the United Nations' efforts to raise humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. And third, restore economic activity and development."The right of all groups, especially women, to contribute must be given," said President Jokowi, as quoted by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's website.Therefore, as a country that consistently supports the peace process in Afghanistan, Indonesia hopes that the G20 can create stability in Afghanistan, overcome the humanitarian crisis and support inclusive and sustainable recovery and development in Afghanistan.The G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan is an initiative from Italy as the G20 Presidency in 2021.The participation of the Indonesian President in the Summit departs from Indonesia's deep concern for realizing stability and peace and supporting prosperity for the Afghan people.The summit was attended by world leaders including Italian PM Mario Draghi and United states (US) President Joe Biden, as well as United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.For the record, Indonesia has consistently supported Afghanistan through various capacity building programs, technical training or scholarships.From 2006 to 2019, Indonesia's capacity building assistance in various fields has reached at least 555 government officials and Afghan citizens.Finally, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in front of the virtual UN session on September 13, has stated Indonesia's commitment to distribute aid worth USD 3 million to Afghanistan, including for humanitarian emergency assistance and future development.