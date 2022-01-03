Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.
President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.
"The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," said Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement on Sunday.
President Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of "nothing about you without you."
He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format.