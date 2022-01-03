English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.
The United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Biden Reaffirms US' Commitment to Ukraine's Sovereignty

English united states europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2022 12:38
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. 
 
President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. 
 
"The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," said Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of "nothing about you without you." 
 
He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 
 
He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Maintain Positive Economic Trends in 2022: Jokowi

Maintain Positive Economic Trends in 2022: Jokowi

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Hits 1.87% in 2021

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Hits 1.87% in 2021

English
indonesian economy
Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital Treats 912 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital Treats 912 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kembali ke Aturan Lama, Ini Syarat Naik Kereta Mulai 3 Januari 2022
Ekonomi

Kembali ke Aturan Lama, Ini Syarat Naik Kereta Mulai 3 Januari 2022

335.057 Kendaraan Kembali ke Jabotabek Hingga H+1 Tahun Baru
Nasional

335.057 Kendaraan Kembali ke Jabotabek Hingga H+1 Tahun Baru

Penangkapan dan Bentrokan Warnai Aksi Protes Covid-19 di Amsterdam
Internasional

Penangkapan dan Bentrokan Warnai Aksi Protes Covid-19 di Amsterdam

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru
Pendidikan

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru

Bali Didorong Sebagai Pusat Rally Nasional
Otomotif

Bali Didorong Sebagai Pusat Rally Nasional

Penyanyi Senior Nindy Ellesse Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Penyanyi Senior Nindy Ellesse Meninggal Dunia

Luuk De Jong Bantu Barcelona Atasi Mallorca
Olahraga

Luuk De Jong Bantu Barcelona Atasi Mallorca

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!