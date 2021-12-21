English  
The Peruvian Ministry of Women appreciated the initiative of the Indonesian Embassy in Lima. (Photo: KBRI Lima)
Indonesian Embassy in Lima Promotes Prevention of Domestic Violence

English peru latin america women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 13:05
Lima: On December 18, in commemoration of the national Mother's Day and the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad, the Indonesian Embassy in Lima has carried out a socialization with the theme "Prevention of Domestic Violence" in collaboration with Peru's Ministry of Women. 
 
The activity, which took place in the hall of the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, was attended by around 40 Indonesian citizens who generally undergo mixed marriages with Peruvian citizens. 
 
"Protection for Indonesian citizens abroad including women is very important for the government, and gender issues are one of the concerns, this is reflected in the formation of a Gender Mainstreaming team both at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Representatives," Indonesian Ambassador to Peru Marina Estella Anwar Bey said in press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Indonesian Embassy in Lima sees the need for socialization about tips on prevention and follow-up on cases of domestic violence to Indonesian citizens in the Latin American country," she stated.
 
Discussions in the socialization referred to include:
 
1. ?Gender and cultural stereotypes in Peru are correlated with acts of domestic violence.
2. The Peruvian government continues to try to educate the Peruvian people about the issue of gender equality which is expected to also reduce the machismo culture.
3. Under Peruvian law, domestic violence can take the form of physical, mental, sexual and economic violence.
4. The Peruvian government provides various forms of protection for victims of domestic violence, including all foreigners residing in Peru, both legal and illegal, even those without documents.
5. Various forms of protection that the Peruvian government can provide to victims of cases of domestic violence include 24-hour complaint services via the 100 hotline, legal assistance, psychological consultation, and shelter protection.
6. Men who are victims of domestic violence also receive protection.?
?All Indonesian citizens who were present said that this was very important to know and they knew what to do if they became victims or knew there was an act of domestic violence around them.
 
The Peruvian Ministry of Women expressed its appreciation for the initiative of the Indonesian Embassy in Lima to organize this activity, because it is considered an active role in supporting the Peruvian government in disseminating information to various communities as part of its efforts to combat domestic violence, especially against women.
 
(WAH)
