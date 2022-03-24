English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Almost 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population, have now been forcibly displaced. (Photo: medcom.id)
Almost 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population, have now been forcibly displaced. (Photo: medcom.id)

Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

English health russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 March 2022 13:53
Geneva: The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in many parts of Ukraine, and is critical in the Mariupol and Bucha districts, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
One month since the beginning of Russia's invasion, almost 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population, have now been forcibly displaced.
 
The disruption to services and supplies throughout Ukraine is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the country’s leading causes of mortality. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Displacement, poor shelter, and overcrowded living conditions caused by the conflict are also increasing the risk of diseases such as measles, pneumonia and polio, as well as COVID-19. 
 
So far, WHO has delivered about 150 metric tonnes of medical supplies.
 
"We have established supply lines from our warehouse in Lviv to many cities in Ukraine, but access to many parts of the country remains blocked," Tedros told a press conference on Wednesday.
 
WHO has now verified 64 attacks on health care since the start of the war, and we are in the process of verifying further attacks.
 
"Attacks on health must stop. Health systems, facilities and health workers are not – and should never be – a target," he said.
 
"We continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop the war," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi's Visit Show Seriousness to Reduce Stunting in NTT Province: BKKBN

Jokowi's Visit Show Seriousness to Reduce Stunting in NTT Province: BKKBN

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

English
president joko widodo
Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Digelar Hari Ini, Indonesia Music Expo Pertemukan Musisi Etnik dari Penjuru Indonesia di Ubud
Hiburan

Digelar Hari Ini, Indonesia Music Expo Pertemukan Musisi Etnik dari Penjuru Indonesia di Ubud

PKS Usul Ditunda, Pemerintah Tetap Lanjutkan Pembahasan RUU TPKS
Nasional

PKS Usul Ditunda, Pemerintah Tetap Lanjutkan Pembahasan RUU TPKS

Wapres: UMKM Jangan Sampai Terkena '<i>Stunting</i>'
Ekonomi

Wapres: UMKM Jangan Sampai Terkena 'Stunting'

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022
Pendidikan

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket
Olahraga

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia
Internasional

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang
Otomotif

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!