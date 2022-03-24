Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

Geneva: The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in many parts of Ukraine, and is critical in the Mariupol and Bucha districts, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
One month since the beginning of Russia's invasion, almost 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population, have now been forcibly displaced.
The disruption to services and supplies throughout Ukraine is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the country’s leading causes of mortality.
Displacement, poor shelter, and overcrowded living conditions caused by the conflict are also increasing the risk of diseases such as measles, pneumonia and polio, as well as COVID-19.
So far, WHO has delivered about 150 metric tonnes of medical supplies.
"We have established supply lines from our warehouse in Lviv to many cities in Ukraine, but access to many parts of the country remains blocked," Tedros told a press conference on Wednesday.
WHO has now verified 64 attacks on health care since the start of the war, and we are in the process of verifying further attacks.
"Attacks on health must stop. Health systems, facilities and health workers are not – and should never be – a target," he said.
"We continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop the war," he stated.