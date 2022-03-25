WHO Verifies 64 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

Copenhagen: The World Health Organization (WHO) verified 64 incidents of attacks on health care in Ukraine between February 24 and March 21.
The attacks caused at least 15 deaths and 37 injuries.
"Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law, but a disturbingly common tactic of war – they destroy critical infrastructure, but worse, they destroy hope," said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, in a media release on Thursday.
"They deprive already vulnerable people of care that is often the difference between life and death. Health care is not – and should never be – a target," Dr Habicht said.
According to the UN Health Agency, one month of war has had a devastating impact on Ukraine’s health system, severely restricted access to services, and triggered an urgent need to treat trauma injuries and chronic conditions.
Destroyed health infrastructure and disrupted chains of medical supplies now pose a grave threat to millions of people.