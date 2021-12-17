English  
Since December 2018, nearly 14,000 migrants have lost their lives in attempting to reach new destinations.
UN Calls for Stronger Collective Action to Protect Migrants' Lives

English united nations covid-19 migrants
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 December 2021 13:37
Geneva: On the occasion of International Migrants Day, the United Nations Network on Migration calls on the international community to strengthen collective action to protect migrants’ lives, reduce their vulnerabilities and maximize the benefits of safe, orderly and regular migration.
 
Since December 2018, nearly 14,000 migrants have lost their lives in attempting to reach new destinations. 
 
Many migrants have been stranded or forcibly returned without due regard to their rights, safety, and well-being; many, especially those who are undocumented, have been denied access to basic healthcare, including COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment. 

Today, more girls and boys are on the move than ever before; far too many are growing up deprived of an education, with COVID-19 further limiting their access to learning opportunities.
 
"COVID-19-related border closures and the attendant economic crisis have led to extensive job losses for migrant workers globally, with a disproportionate impact on women, who have even more limited income security and social protection and who continue to face wage discrimination," said Antonio Vitorino, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration and Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration, in a press release on Friday.
 
As the international community prepares for the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the United Nations General Assembly next May, the Network recalls the spirit of solidarity and international cooperation underpinning the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) recognizing that no state can address migration alone. 
 
The Network encourages all states and stakeholders to make concrete commitments ahead of the Forum, in pursuit of the GCM objectives and grounded in its guiding principles.
 
"The current politicization of migration and dehumanization of migrants, seen in many contexts the world over, fuels xenophobia, undermining our commitment to building more resilient, inclusive societies and making a stronger multilateral system," he added.
 
(WAH)
