Fiji to Receive Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Australia, New Zealand

Suva: Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 will be given a boost following the arrival of more than half a million Pfizer vaccines over the next three months.
Australia will provide over 530,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Fiji through a partnership with UNICEF and New Zealand to procure vaccines for partner countries in the Pacific by the end of 2022.
"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services acknowledges the continuous support of the Australian and New Zealand Governments, and UNICEF in securing the health of all Fijians in this pandemic," said the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr. James Fong, in a press release on Tuesday.
"Protecting children and adults from infection and severe disease is a key part of our strategy to facilitate socioeconomic recovery. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is grateful that these vaccines will be dedicated to the children aged 12 years and above. Additionally, these vaccines will be rolled out as part of Fiji’s COVID-19 booster program," the Permanent Secretary added.
This delivery of Pfizer will bring the total number of Australian-supplied vaccines to Fiji to over 1.6 million doses.
"Australia was also pleased to work with the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services and UNICEF to upgrade Fiji’s cold chain storage to support the rollout of Pfizer vaccines," said Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes.
This is the first delivery to the Pacific under Australia’s partnership with UNICEF, and an important part of Australia's broader commitment to share 60 million doses with Indo-Pacific neighbours, also by the year’s end.
"Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to assisting Fiji’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having already donated Pfizer for 12–14-year-olds, and 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca. This latest donation through the partnership is a further demonstration of our support to lifting vaccination rates and building COVID-19 resilience in Fiji," said New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow.