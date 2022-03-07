English  
The pandemic has kept girls and women out of schools and workplaces. (Photo: medcom.id)
The pandemic has kept girls and women out of schools and workplaces. (Photo: medcom.id)

Women Still Underrepresented in Politics, Business: UN Chief

English united nations covid-19 pandemic women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 16:22
New York: The world cannot emerge from the pandemic with the clock spinning backwards on gender equality, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
"On International Women’s Day, we celebrate women and girls everywhere. We celebrate their contributions to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ideas, innovations and activism that are changing our world for the better. And their leadership across all walks of life," the UN Chief said in his message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
 
"But we also recognize that in too many areas, the clock on women’s rights is moving backwards. The pandemic has kept girls and women out of schools and workplaces. They face rising poverty and rising violence. They do the vast majority of the world’s unpaid but essential care work. They’re targets of violence and abuse, just because of their gender," he said.

In all countries, he said, women are scandalously under-represented in the halls of power and the boardrooms of business.
 
"At the United Nations, we’ve achieved gender parity in senior management at headquarters and around the world — improving our work and better representing the communities we serve. We need more women environment ministers, business leaders and presidents and prime ministers," he said.
 
Starting now, he said, it’s time to turn the clock forward for every woman and girl.
 
"Through guaranteeing quality education for every girl, so they can build the lives they want and help make the world a better place for us all. Through massive investments in women’s training and decent work. Through effective action to end gender-based violence. Through bold action to protect our planet. Through universal care that is fully integrated into social protection systems. And through targeted measures like gender quotas so we can all benefit from women’s ideas, experience and leadership everywhere decisions are made," he said.
 
Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.
 
(WAH)
