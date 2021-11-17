English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This devastating disease claims the lives of over 300,000 women each year.
This devastating disease claims the lives of over 300,000 women each year.

WHO, Global Leaders Call for Cervical Cancer Elimination

English cancer health women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 10:59
Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) has joined advocates around the world to commemorate a landmark Day of Action for Cervical Cancer Elimination.
 
This devastating disease claims the lives of over 300,000 women each year.
 
As with COVID-19, access to lifesaving tools is constrained, with women and adolescent girls in the poorest countries deprived of clinical screening facilities, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and treatments which those in affluent places take for granted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The disparity between deaths from cervical cancer in high-income compared with low-income countries tells a stark story, similar to that we have seen during the pandemic, with 9 in 10 deaths from cervical cancer happening in low and middle-income countries.
 
Over the last decade, manufacturers have tilted supply toward wealthier locations. In 2020, just 13% of girls aged 9–14 years globally were vaccinated against HPV – the virus that causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. Around 80 countries – home to nearly two thirds of the global cervical cancer burden – are yet to introduce this lifesaving vaccine.
 
During this special day, WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, together with celebrities, first ladies, cancer survivors and health and community organizations, will help raise awareness and mobilize action – one year after WHO launched its landmark global initiative to eliminate cervical cancer.
 
WHO is also highlighting important new breakthroughs to prevent and treat the disease, including the prequalification of a fourth vaccine (Cecolin from a third manufacturer, Innovax) for HPV, which is expected to increase and diversify vital vaccination supply.
 
"Cervical cancer causes immense suffering, but it’s almost completely preventable and, if diagnosed early enough, one of the most successfully treatable cancers," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
"We have the tools to make cervical cancer history, but only if we make those tools available to everyone who needs them. Together with our partners in the WHO cervical cancer elimination initiative, that’s what we aim to do," he added.
 
The risk of cervical cancer increases six-fold for women living with HIV, but many have not had access to vaccination or screenings.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank to Support Social, Economic Integration of Venezuelan Migrants in Colombia

World Bank to Support Social, Economic Integration of Venezuelan Migrants in Colombia

English
latin america
Optimize Technology Use to Improve Public Services: VP

Optimize Technology Use to Improve Public Services: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
Indonesia Records 347 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Indonesia Records 347 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
1.706 Pasien Covid-19 Isolasi Terpusat di Rusun Pasar Rumput Hari ini
Nasional

1.706 Pasien Covid-19 Isolasi Terpusat di Rusun Pasar Rumput Hari ini

Kurs Rupiah Pagi Meredup ke Rp14.239/USD
Ekonomi

Kurs Rupiah Pagi Meredup ke Rp14.239/USD

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan
Internasional

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan

Cara Hino Connect Memaksimalkan IoT Di Armadanya
Otomotif

Cara Hino Connect Memaksimalkan IoT Di Armadanya

Timnas Wales, Ceko dan Austria ke Fase Playoff
Olahraga

Timnas Wales, Ceko dan Austria ke Fase Playoff

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu

Ari Lasso Ungkap Kondisi Terbaru Usai Kemoterapi: Saya Gundul seperti Ahmad Dhani
Hiburan

Ari Lasso Ungkap Kondisi Terbaru Usai Kemoterapi: Saya Gundul seperti Ahmad Dhani

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!