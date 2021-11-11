English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The report was launched at the United Nations Climate Change negotiations (COP26).
The report was launched at the United Nations Climate Change negotiations (COP26).

Climate Change Increasing Threats in Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands: Report

English Climate Change Weather southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2021 11:39
Glasgow: From rising sea temperatures to devastating storms and floods, climate change is increasing threats in the southwest Pacific, according to a new report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
 
The State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2020 is part of a new series of regional climate reports by the United Nations (UN) weather agency and covers much of Southeast Asia as well as Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. 
 
The report was launched at the United Nations Climate Change negotiations (COP26) on Wednesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This report highlights the real and potential risks associated with the changes occurring in ocean circulation, temperature, acidification and deoxygenation as well as rising sea level. The Small Island Developing States are increasingly vulnerable to these changes as their incomes are highly linked to fisheries, aquaculture and tourism," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"Over land areas, the significant and growing impacts of extreme hydrometeorological phenomena and tropical cyclones, plus new multi-dimensional threats, pose increasing challenges to communities in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted socio-economic development in the region, affecting key drivers of growth and revealing gaps in countries’ capacities for addressing systemic and cascading risk," said Prof. Taalas.
 
According to the Report, the Philippines and Indonesia typically report large numbers of affected people from extreme weather events. 
 
However, Pacific islands suffer disproportionately when the size of the population is taken into consideration.  
 
In Vanuatu and Fiji, more than one fifth of their populations were affected in 2020 by tropical cyclones.
 
The average annual loss (AAL) from extreme weather events across the South-West Pacific is estimated to be US$ 28.1 billion in Indonesia, US$ 19.6 billion in the Philippines, US$ 14.8 billion in Australia and US$ 7.1 billion in Malaysia.
 
When the size of the economy is considered, the estimated AAL is as high as 17.9% of GDP for Vanuatu, 14.6% of GDP for Tonga and 7.7% of GDP for the Federated States of Micronesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Open Border through Travel Corridor Arrangement

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Open Border through Travel Corridor Arrangement

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Records 480 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Indonesia Records 480 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
Taiwan Grants Entry to Indonesian Migrant Workers Again: Minister

Taiwan Grants Entry to Indonesian Migrant Workers Again: Minister

English
indonesian workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Menghadiri Puncak Perayaan 10 Tahun Partai NasDem
Nasional

Jokowi Menghadiri Puncak Perayaan 10 Tahun Partai NasDem

Diberi Mandat G20, RI Siapkan Desain Respons Pandemi di Level Global
Ekonomi

Diberi Mandat G20, RI Siapkan Desain Respons Pandemi di Level Global

Asuransi Buat Motor, Perlu atau Tidak?
Otomotif

Asuransi Buat Motor, Perlu atau Tidak?

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos
Teknologi

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin

BRIN Beberkan Penyebab Riset dan Inovasi Belum Jadi Pilar Pembangunan
Pendidikan

BRIN Beberkan Penyebab Riset dan Inovasi Belum Jadi Pilar Pembangunan

FIBA Asia 2021: Timnas Basket Putri Indonesia ke Semifinal
Olahraga

FIBA Asia 2021: Timnas Basket Putri Indonesia ke Semifinal

Daftar Pemenang Festival Film Indonesia 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Pemenang Festival Film Indonesia 2021

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!