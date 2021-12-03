Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia's presidency in G20 can contribute to management of the pandemic and address sustainable development issues occurring globally at the time, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Mahendra Siregar stated.
"If it can be implemented concretely, it will have an extraordinary contribution in terms of handling the pandemic conditions and economic recovery, equity issues, and sustainable development," Siregar noted on Thursday evening.
During the G20 Presidency in 2022, Indonesia will focus on concrete actions in three areas: inclusivity in health services, digital transformation, and the transition towards sustainable energy.
In a press release from the Communication and Informatics Ministry, the deputy minister remarked that President Jokowi had spoken about Indonesia prioritizing several main issues.
Siregar pressed for joint efforts to surmount the world anomaly in the midst of the global crisis that has had an impact on the economy and society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He acknowledged the presence of undue politicization during a pandemic, such as about vaccines and drugs.
Indonesia was expected to play a role in overcoming the global crisis, given it has a free and active policy, he added.
"President Joko Widodo has good relations with all world leaders, so he can bridge differences in interests," he remarked, adding that Indonesia could serve as a sound example of leadership through these concrete actions.
Meanwhile, CSIS Indonesia observer Dandi Rafitrandi remarked that Indonesia's presidency at the G20 is a matter of pride for the people.
The themes revolving around economic recovery, health, trade, and development can be a comprehensive action.
"Next year will be Indonesia's biggest contribution. (It shows) how we are able to regenerate cooperation, which from a few years ago had begun to fade due to the pandemic," Rafitrandi opined.
Indonesia was expected to be able to voice the interests of several developing countries over vaccine inequality in the G20 forum, he stated.
Should the G20 fail to solve it, vaccine inequality can threaten the realization of sustainable recovery, he cautioned.
"No country can fully recover if it does not work along with other countries," he added.
Indonesia will officially lead the G20 Presidency during the period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, after it was earlier held by Italy.
During that presidency, Indonesia had brought up "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" as a theme.
The G20, as an international forum formed in 1999, comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its member countries account for up to 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product and 75 percent of the global exports.