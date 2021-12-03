English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia will officially lead the G20 Presidency during the period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022.
Indonesia will officially lead the G20 Presidency during the period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022.

Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

English covid-19 pandemic g20 presidency G20
Antara • 03 December 2021 16:08
Jakarta: Indonesia's presidency in G20 can contribute to management of the pandemic and address sustainable development issues occurring globally at the time, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Mahendra Siregar stated.
 
"If it can be implemented concretely, it will have an extraordinary contribution in terms of handling the pandemic conditions and economic recovery, equity issues, and sustainable development," Siregar noted on Thursday evening.
 
During the G20 Presidency in 2022, Indonesia will focus on concrete actions in three areas: inclusivity in health services, digital transformation, and the transition towards sustainable energy.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In a press release from the Communication and Informatics Ministry, the deputy minister remarked that President Jokowi had spoken about Indonesia prioritizing several main issues.
 
Siregar pressed for joint efforts to surmount the world anomaly in the midst of the global crisis that has had an impact on the economy and society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
He acknowledged the presence of undue politicization during a pandemic, such as about vaccines and drugs.
 
Indonesia was expected to play a role in overcoming the global crisis, given it has a free and active policy, he added.
 
"President Joko Widodo has good relations with all world leaders, so he can bridge differences in interests," he remarked, adding that Indonesia could serve as a sound example of leadership through these concrete actions.
 
Meanwhile, CSIS Indonesia observer Dandi Rafitrandi remarked that Indonesia's presidency at the G20 is a matter of pride for the people.
 
The themes revolving around economic recovery, health, trade, and development can be a comprehensive action.
 
"Next year will be Indonesia's biggest contribution. (It shows) how we are able to regenerate cooperation, which from a few years ago had begun to fade due to the pandemic," Rafitrandi opined.
 
Indonesia was expected to be able to voice the interests of several developing countries over vaccine inequality in the G20 forum, he stated.
 
Should the G20 fail to solve it, vaccine inequality can threaten the realization of sustainable recovery, he cautioned.
 
"No country can fully recover if it does not work along with other countries," he added.
 
Indonesia will officially lead the G20 Presidency during the period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, after it was earlier held by Italy.
 
During that presidency, Indonesia had brought up "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" as a theme.
 
The G20, as an international forum formed in 1999, comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its member countries account for up to 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product and 75 percent of the global exports.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
covid-19
Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

English
culture
President Jokowi Urges National Police to Guard, Secure Investment

President Jokowi Urges National Police to Guard, Secure Investment

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah
Olahraga

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah

<i>Dicuekin</i> 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'
Pendidikan

Dicuekin 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'

Selama Sepekan, Dana Asing Keluar dari RI Rp12,5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Selama Sepekan, Dana Asing Keluar dari RI Rp12,5 Triliun

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik
Internasional

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar
Hiburan

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata
Nasional

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online
Teknologi

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!