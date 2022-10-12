English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Gansu Province is one of the poorest provinces in China. (Photo: medcom.id)
Gansu Province is one of the poorest provinces in China. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $150 Million to Help Demonstrate Climate Resilience in China's Gansu Province

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2022 15:44
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan to help demonstrate sustainable rural economic diversification and climate change mitigation in Gansu Province in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
 
The Gansu Environmentally Sustainable Rural Vitalization and Development Project will feature innovative approaches for achieving climate-resilient and sustainable rural economic diversification by strengthening institutional capacity, supporting sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural development, implementing low-carbon rural development measures and facilities, and protecting and restoring environmentally degraded areas.
 
Gansu Province is one of the poorest provinces in the PRC. The province faces significant environmental challenges that climate change will likely exacerbate, such as chronic warming, changes in rainfall patterns, increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, soil erosion and degradation, and desertification.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"ADB’s involvement ensures that the project will contribute to low-carbon, environmentally sustainable development and strengthened climate resilience," said ADB Senior Energy Specialist for East Asia Atsumasa Sakai in a media release on Wednesday.
 
The project will strengthen institutional capacity for improving green governance and promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, promoting private sector engagement in sustainable agricultural development, establishing systems and developing institutions for a carbon market mechanism at the provincial level, promoting sustainable and green rural tourism, and strengthening asset management during operations.
 
The total project cost is $319 million, with $169 million in counterpart financing from the government. It is expected to be completed in 2029.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jordan’s agri-food sector is an important source of income and employment. (Photo:Medcom.id)

World Bank Committed to Improving Jordan's Climate Resilience

Countries Urged to Triple Investments in Renewable Energy

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
5.2 Magnitude Quake Shakes Papua's Waropen

5.2 Magnitude Quake Shakes Papua's Waropen

English
earthquake
Indonesian Police Formulates Football League Security Regulation

Indonesian Police Formulates Football League Security Regulation

English
police
Indonesia's Inflation Rate among the Lowest in the World: Top Economic Minister

Indonesia's Inflation Rate among the Lowest in the World: Top Economic Minister

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Joe Biden <i>Pede</i> Mampu Kalahkan Lagi Donald Trump di Pemilu AS 2024
Internasional

Joe Biden Pede Mampu Kalahkan Lagi Donald Trump di Pemilu AS 2024

Gempa Magnitudo 5,2 Guncang Waropen Papua
Nasional

Gempa Magnitudo 5,2 Guncang Waropen Papua

INA Perangsang Investasi Besar
Ekonomi

INA Perangsang Investasi Besar

18 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi THE WUR 2023, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

18 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi THE WUR 2023, Ini Daftarnya

Perhatian! Dua Hal Ini Diwaspadai Marquez di Phillip Island
Olahraga

Perhatian! Dua Hal Ini Diwaspadai Marquez di Phillip Island

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana
Hiburan

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana

Viral, Baterai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Error
Otomotif

Viral, Baterai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Error

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober
Teknologi

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!