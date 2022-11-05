English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of female voters is starting to increase. (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)
The number of female voters is starting to increase. (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)

US Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Midterm Elections

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Marcheilla Ariesta • 05 November 2022 10:38
Phoenix: The struggle to attract voters to cast their ballots in elections in the United States (US) is not an easy matter. The struggle is experienced by the The League of Women Voters.
 
To the participants of the Foreign Press Centers International Reporting Tour: 2022 Midterm Elections, Arizona's League of Women Voters President, Pinny Sheoran explained the organization's efforts to attract people to take part in elections.
 
"Arizona's League of Women Voters has created the Voter's Guide to help voters understand the elections," Sheoran said in Phoenix on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
 
"We help voters to register easily, help them to vote, educate voters about the elections," Sheoran continued.
 
Most women or other voters are reluctant to cast their ballots because they think their votes are wasted. However, the organization is trying to make them more confident.
 
According to Sheoran, currently the number of female voters is starting to increase. Some of the main issues that make them want to vote are the issues of abortion and health.
 
The organization is also encouraging citizens to vote peacefully and accept the results of the elections. Sheoran referred to the rioting at the US Capitol Building on January 6 last year.
 
In the upcomng midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested. Gubernatorial elections will also be held in 36 states.
 
There are also elections for state-level lawmakers, state secretaries and attorney generals. The midterm elections will become an all-out battle between the two major parties in the country, Republicans and Democrats. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This makes water an important issue that can be used by candidates to attract the hearts of people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

Housing Impacts Midterm Elections in Arizona

Tourist Arrivals in Batam Up 30.29% in September 2022: BPS

BACA JUGA
Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

English
water
Housing Impacts Midterm Elections in Arizona

Housing Impacts Midterm Elections in Arizona

English
united states
Tourist Arrivals in Batam Up 30.29% in September 2022: BPS

Tourist Arrivals in Batam Up 30.29% in September 2022: BPS

English
Batam
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selamat! Erick Thohir dan Sri Mulyani Masuk 500 Tokoh Muslim Berpengaruh di Dunia Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Selamat! Erick Thohir dan Sri Mulyani Masuk 500 Tokoh Muslim Berpengaruh di Dunia Ekonomi

Kemenkes: Prokes dan Vaksinasi Harga Mati Melindungi Diri dari Covid-19 Varian XBB
Nasional

Kemenkes: Prokes dan Vaksinasi Harga Mati Melindungi Diri dari Covid-19 Varian XBB

Kondisi Jisoo Membuat Fans Khawatir, Agensi Buka Suara
Hiburan

Kondisi Jisoo Membuat Fans Khawatir, Agensi Buka Suara

Wah, Drawing Playoff Liga Europa 2022-2023 Bisa MU vs Barcelona?
Olahraga

Wah, Drawing Playoff Liga Europa 2022-2023 Bisa MU vs Barcelona?

Sistem Hybrid 3 In 1 di Wuling Almaz
Otomotif

Sistem Hybrid 3 In 1 di Wuling Almaz

Mau Kuliah ke Jepang Pakai Beasiswa? Cek Asia Bridge Program 2022, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Mau Kuliah ke Jepang Pakai Beasiswa? Cek Asia Bridge Program 2022, Yuk!

Rusia-Turki Bahas Pengiriman Gandum Gratis di KTT G20 Bali, Putin Datang?
Internasional

Rusia-Turki Bahas Pengiriman Gandum Gratis di KTT G20 Bali, Putin Datang?

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok
Teknologi

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!