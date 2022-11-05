US Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Midterm Elections

To the participants of the Foreign Press Centers International Reporting Tour: 2022 Midterm Elections, Arizona's League of Women Voters President, Pinny Sheoran explained the organization's efforts to attract people to take part in elections.
"Arizona's League of Women Voters has created the Voter's Guide to help voters understand the elections," Sheoran said in Phoenix on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
"We help voters to register easily, help them to vote, educate voters about the elections," Sheoran continued.
Most women or other voters are reluctant to cast their ballots because they think their votes are wasted. However, the organization is trying to make them more confident.
According to Sheoran, currently the number of female voters is starting to increase. Some of the main issues that make them want to vote are the issues of abortion and health.
The organization is also encouraging citizens to vote peacefully and accept the results of the elections. Sheoran referred to the rioting at the US Capitol Building on January 6 last year.
In the upcomng midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested. Gubernatorial elections will also be held in 36 states.
There are also elections for state-level lawmakers, state secretaries and attorney generals. The midterm elections will become an all-out battle between the two major parties in the country, Republicans and Democrats.
