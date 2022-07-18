English  
Relations have grown stronger throughout the years. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesia, Bangladesh Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 14:29
Jakarta: Indonesia and Bangladesh celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.
 
"I am very pleased our relations have grown stronger throughout the years," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marusi said in a press statement after the bilateral meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen in Jakarta on Monday.
 
"We are very pleased to see the encouraging trend in our trade relation," she added.

Last year, trade between Indonesia and Bangladesh surpassed pre-pandemic figures, reaching more than USD3 billion.
 
Furthermore, bilateral trade increased by 30 percent in the January-May period this year.
 
"To boost our trade volume, Indonesia and Bangladesh are working closely to conclude the negotiations on Preferential Trade Agreement," she stated.
 
"We also agreed to expand our cooperation in strategic industries, transportation sector and halal industries," she added.
 
(WAH)
