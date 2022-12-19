EU Reiterates Support for Sudanese People

The mission ended just days after the signing of a Framework Agreement which could pave the way for a two-year civilian-led transition in the country.
Some 25 delegates from the EU and its Member States had the opportunity to see World Food Programme (WFP) and EU humanitarian and development projects throughout their visit, which was led by the Czech Presidency of the EU.
"This is the first time ever that humanitarian and development experts from both the European Union and its Member States, travelled together to the field where humanitarian and development projects are being implemented. This is so significant because we now better understand the realities that Sudanese people face - both their struggles as well as their hopes and dreams," said Petr Gandalovic, Director of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and Chair of Council working party on Humanitarian Aid and Food Aid, in a press release on Monday.
"This will help strengthen our collective efforts to support the Sudanese people in meeting their aspirations - moving away from assistance and towards longer term development," he concluded.
The mission traveled to both Nyala in South Darfur and Red Sea State, including Port Sudan, to visit and see cash distributions, school feeding programmes, nutrition interventions, vocational training centers, health centers and farm projects which help to improve food systems.
The delegates also had the opportunity to speak with internally displaced people and others affected by food insecurity and representatives from other UN and NGO partners.
“This mission comes at a time when the combined effects of conflict, extreme weather, economic and political crises, poor harvests and rising costs of food and energy have left over 15 million people facing hunger in Sudan," said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s Country Director in Sudan.
"We are extremely grateful to the Czech Presidency of the European Union for their leadership in organizing this crucial mission and the opportunity to showcase our work. We also thank the European Union and its member states for their continued support," Rowe added.
Since 2021, the European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) has contributed a total of EUR 30 million to WFP in Sudan for emergency food or cash assistance and for the WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service.
An additional contribution of EUR 24 million was confirmed earlier this month.
The EU department for International Partnerships (INTPA) has donated EUR 38 million in recent years for multi-year projects to reduce stunting in eastern Sudan, for food fortification purposes and to improve market access for farmers.