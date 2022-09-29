Indonesia Calls for Stronger Global Health Architecture

To end the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia's top diplomat said, two things should be implemented.
First, COVAX AMC EG needs to continue to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, among others by strengthening vaccination campaigns, especially in countries with low coverage levels.
Second, the mindset must be changed from “emergency” to “standby” to respond to future pandemics.
The Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of continuing global solidarity and ensuring equal access to medical solutions, especially for developing countries.
“Today, the world needs a permanent mechanism capable of strengthening the global health architecture," the Foreign Minister stated in a media release on Wednesday.
"Therefore, the Indonesian G20 Presidency has proposed medical solutions for developing countries through the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF),” added the Foreign Minister.
COVAX AMC aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free to its member countries, namely 92 lower-middle-income and low-income countries.
As a multilateral cooperation forum, COVAX has proven that multilateralism works effectively.