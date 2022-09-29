English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Calls for Stronger Global Health Architecture

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2022 15:25
New York: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, together with her Ethiopian and Canadian counterparts, chaired the 10th COVAX Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group (AMC-EG) meeting on Wednesday.
 
To end the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia's top diplomat said, two things should be implemented.
 
First, COVAX AMC EG needs to continue to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, among others by strengthening vaccination campaigns, especially in countries with low coverage levels.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Second, the mindset must be changed from “emergency” to “standby” to respond to future pandemics. 
 
The Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of continuing global solidarity and ensuring equal access to medical solutions, especially for developing countries.
 
“Today, the world needs a permanent mechanism capable of strengthening the global health architecture," the Foreign Minister stated in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"Therefore, the Indonesian G20 Presidency has proposed medical solutions for developing countries through the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF),” added the Foreign Minister.
 
COVAX AMC aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free to its member countries, namely 92 lower-middle-income and low-income countries. 
 
As a multilateral cooperation forum, COVAX has proven that multilateralism works effectively.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Reach 30

Hore! Mulai 13 Oktober Taiwan Resmi Akhiri Karantina Wajib Covid-19

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Reach 30

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Reach 30

English
covid-19
Australia Rejects Sentencing of Professor Sean Turnell

Australia Rejects Sentencing of Professor Sean Turnell

English
Australia
Bangladesh Needs Strong Reform Agenda: World Bank

Bangladesh Needs Strong Reform Agenda: World Bank

English
bangladesh
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Soal APBN, Ini Isi Hati Sri Mulyani Kerja Bareng Presiden Jokowi
Ekonomi

Soal APBN, Ini Isi Hati Sri Mulyani Kerja Bareng Presiden Jokowi

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT
Hiburan

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT

Pengumuman! Survei Lingkungan Belajar Diperpanjang Lagi Nih Sampai Besok
Pendidikan

Pengumuman! Survei Lingkungan Belajar Diperpanjang Lagi Nih Sampai Besok

Awas Panas! Dua Derbi Mewarnai Liga 1 Indonesia Pekan Ini
Olahraga

Awas Panas! Dua Derbi Mewarnai Liga 1 Indonesia Pekan Ini

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah
Otomotif

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah

Jangan Khawatir <i>Guys</i>, Kehadiran Johanis Tanak Bisa Mempertajam Taring KPK
Nasional

Jangan Khawatir Guys, Kehadiran Johanis Tanak Bisa Mempertajam Taring KPK

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Demo di Iran Meluas ke 80 Kota, Presiden Raisi <i>Baper</i> Negaranya 'Kacau'
Internasional

Demo di Iran Meluas ke 80 Kota, Presiden Raisi Baper Negaranya 'Kacau'

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!