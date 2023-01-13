Past 8 Years Warmest on Record Globally: WMO

The average global temperature in 2022 was about 1.15 [1.02 to 1.27] °C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. 2022 is the 8th consecutive year (2015-2022) that annual global temperatures have reached at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels.
The persistence of a cooling La Nina event, now in its third year, means that 2022 was not the warmest year on record, but is the fifth or sixth warmest. But this cooling impact will be short-lived and will not reverse the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The warmest eight years have all been since 2015, with 2016, 2019 and 2020 constituting the top three. An exceptionally strong El Nino event occurred in 2016, which contributed to record global temperatures.
The 10-year average temperature for the period 2013-2022 is 1.14 [1.02 to 1.27] °C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial baseline. This compares with 1.09°C from 2011 to 2020 and indicates that long-term warming continues.
"In 2022, we faced several dramatic weather disasters which claimed far too many lives and livelihoods and undermined health, food, energy and water security and infrastructure. Large areas of Pakistan were flooded, with major economic losses and human casualties. Record breaking heatwaves have been observed in China, Europe, North and South America. The long-lasting drought in the Horn of Africa threatens a humanitarian catastrophe," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas in a media release on Thursday.
The final report with more updates on the State of the Global Climate in 2022 will be released and launched in April at the occasion of Earth Day.