The Vice President and his entourage took off from Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta to Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi at around 10.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The Vice President is expected to arrive at 15:20 local time.
According to the Vice Presidential Spokesman Masduki Baidlowi, Ma'ruf would attend was the COP 27 Climate Change Summit in Egypt.
However, the Vice President would first carry out a number of activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including meeting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ).
On November 7, the Vice President woulc attend the opening of the COP 27 Summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt.
The forum will discuss the issue of climate change.
"All countries must agree to achieve the climate goals. Indonesia has stated its commitment and Indonesia's commitment will be reiterated by the Vice President," explained Masduki.
The next day or the eighth day of his visit, the Vice President would attend the second day of the High Level Segment of the COP27 Summit.
Before leaving for Jakarta, the Vice President would take the time to visit the Indonesian Pavilion at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center.