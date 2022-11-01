English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to Visit UAE, Egypt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 01 November 2022 13:20
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin today left for the Middle East to conduct a series of work visits. 
 
The Vice President and his entourage took off from Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta to Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi at around 10.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
 
The Vice President is expected to arrive at 15:20 local time. 
 
According to the Vice Presidential Spokesman Masduki Baidlowi, Ma'ruf would attend was the COP 27 Climate Change Summit in Egypt.
 
However, the Vice President would first carry out a number of activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including meeting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On November 7, the Vice President woulc attend the opening of the COP 27 Summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt.
 
The forum will discuss the issue of climate change.
 
"All countries must agree to achieve the climate goals. Indonesia has stated its commitment and Indonesia's commitment will be reiterated by the Vice President," explained Masduki.
 
The next day or the eighth day of his visit, the Vice President would attend the second day of the High Level Segment of the COP27 Summit.
 
Before leaving for Jakarta, the Vice President would take the time to visit the Indonesian Pavilion at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The government is considering steps to deal with the new variant. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Monitoring XBB Emergence: VP

VP Welcomes New Hajj, Umrah Policies for Indonesians

VP Inspects Construction of UNU Yogyakarta's Integrated Campus

BACA JUGA
International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reached 538 Thousand in September: BPS

International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reached 538 Thousand in September: BPS

English
tourism
Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

English
indonesian embassy
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%
Ekonomi

Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok
Internasional

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970
Pendidikan

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai
Nasional

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L
Otomotif

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!