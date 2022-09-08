Australia, Timor Leste Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

The DCA is a status of forces agreement that sets out the reciprocal protections, responsibilities and privileges each country will grant the military personnel of the other in its territory.
The DCA was signed by Defence Ministers of the two countries following a meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste.
President Ramos-Horta is visiting Australia this week as a Guest of Government, hosted by the Governor-General of Australia.
The DCA will allow Australia and Timor-Leste to increase defence and security cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, given our shared border and adjacent maritime zones.
The Agreement means Timorese military members operating, exercising or training in Australia will receive the same protections, responsibilities and privileges as Australian personnel will receive in Timor-Leste.
"Australia and Timor-Leste share a special relationship as neighbours with a shared history and deep ties. We have been working towards a DCA for over a decade and today’s signing is a significant step forward in our partnership," Albanese said in a statement on Wednesday.
During their meeting, Prime Minister Albanese and President Ramos-Horta also discussed common security, economic cooperation, labour mobility and skills, the green economy and Australia’s support for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership bid.
"I was pleased to meet with President Ramos-Horta to discuss how we can strengthen cooperation, including Australia’s continued support for Timor-Leste’s development. I look forward to meeting my counterpart, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, at an early opportunity," Albanese stated.