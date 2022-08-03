Indonesia Ready to Increase Agricultural Cooperation with Sudan

?Khartoum: As countries that rely on the agricultural sector in their national economy, Sudan and Indonesia have the opportunity to increase cooperation in the agricultural sector, in particular expanding the market for agricultural products and agricultural equipment.
In an effort to follow up on opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector, Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko accompanied by the Economic Team of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Monday paid a visit to one of Sudan's leading companies and business players, namely Ridwan Mastour Elfaig for Trading in Khartoum, which has been operating in supply and export of Sudanese agricultural products, such as peanuts, sesame seeds, cotton, and gum Arabic to Asian countries, including Indonesia and China.
In a meeting with the company's management, the Head of the Company, Ridwan Mastour expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum who actively continues to support Business to Business cooperation between Indonesian and Sudanese business people.
"Indonesia is our best business partner, and our company wants to strengthen this cooperation, among others by exploring the purchase of agricultural tractors and Indonesian wood products to meet market needs in Sudan," said Ridwan in a press release on Wednesday.
Responding to this, the Indonesian Ambassador said that Indonesia is the right business partner for Sudan, where Indonesia's population of more than 270 million people provides a large market opportunity for both countries.
The Indonesian Ambassador also encouraged the Ridwan Mastour Elfaig for Trading company to continue to increase trade cooperation with Indonesian partners, especially for the expansion of the Indonesian agricultural and plantation product market in Sudan, including coffee, tea and spices, as well as agricultural equipment products, including hand tractors from Indonesia.
"We hope that through a visit to the company Ridwan Mastour Elfaig Trading Ltd. will encourage increased opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and agriculture sectors and followed up with business transactions, both exporting Indonesian products to Sudan and vice versa," said Ambassador Sunarko.
At the end of the meeting, the Indonesian Ambassador also invited Company Leader Ridwan Mastour Elfaig for Trading to make a business visit to Indonesia to attend Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI-2022) in October 2022.
The company expressed its readiness to attend TEI in Jakarta?.