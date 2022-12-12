English  
The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is supporting various humanitarian initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is supporting various humanitarian initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)

Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 16:01
Singapore: To support vulnerable Ukrainian communities facing a harsh winter, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is supporting various humanitarian initiatives. 
 
"As the conflict continues into winter, many Ukrainians have found themselves cut off from power sources and without electricity or power," Benjamin William, Secretary General/CEO of SRC, said in a media release on Monday.
 
"We are working closely with donors and ground partners to support meaningful projects that will both bring some immediate relief, as well as have lasting impact," he stated.

To support Ukrainian communities this winter, SRC is contributing towards the rebuilding of homes and the powering of ‘lighthouses’ with generators. 
 
“Lighthouses” are warming points for people to come to keep warm, charge their communication and medical devices, and also serve as a care centre where vulnerable groups can have access to clean water, food packs and other basic necessities. 
 
Together with its partners, SRC will be supporting the purchase of six power generators and the associated fuel costs to keep the generators running. 
 
These generators are able to provide power and electricity for 750 people per day.
 
SRC is also supporting the construction of 10 modular houses that can withstand winter and other shocks, designed by Singaporean architects, and will continue to support single mothers, the elderly, and other vulnerable communities with daily necessities such as food and diapers.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!