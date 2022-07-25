Jakarta: Australia’s newly appointed Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AM, RAN is in Indonesia from 24-26 July, his first overseas engagement since commencing in the role.
Whist in country he will have a number of meetings, including several with his Indonesian counterpart, Chief of Navy (Kasal), Admiral Yudo Margono.
The meetings will provide both Chiefs an opportunity to discuss engagement initiatives and identify opportunities for future collaboration.
"It was a priority that I came to Indonesia as soon as possible. This is my first overseas engagement as Chief of Navy and Indonesia is one of our closest friends and most important strategic partners. I very much look forward to spending time with Admiral Yudo to discuss future plans and closer cooperation," VDM Hammond stated in a media release on Monday.
While in Indonesia, VADM Hammond will take the opportunity to talk to students at the Naval Command and Staff College in Jakarta.
"I am thrilled to be talking to both Admiral Yudo and the Naval Command and Staff College. This is a long and prosperous relationship and one that will continue in securing a safe and prosperous Indo Pacific region," said VADM Hammond.
VADM Hammond has had an extensive career as a submariner and commanded HMAS Farncomb.
He has sea-going experience in French, British and US nuclear attack submarines, Australian and Dutch conventional submarines, and numerous classes of surface ships.
Australia and Indonesia share one of the longest maritime boundaries in the world – more than 2,200 miles and have a long history of conducting education, training and activities together.
This visit will strengthen Australia and Indonesia’s Navy-to-Navy relationship and also increase maritime security and safety in our shared region.