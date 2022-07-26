"This service is an effort from the Indonesian Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan to help Indonesian citizens who need consular and employment services. Alhamdulillah, in collaboration with Indonesian health workers who work in Brunei Darussalam, we can also carry out health check services," said the Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Sujatmiko, in a press release on Tuesday.
Service activities in Seria were also used by the Indonesian Ambassador to talk directly with Indonesian professionals who work at Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) and other oil and gas contractor companies on the first day of the event.
According to him, professionals from Indonesia have become one of the pillars of building strong and mutually beneficial Indonesia-Brunei relations.
The next day, the Indonesian Ambassador held a Dialogue Meeting with Indonesian citizens in Kuala Belait which was attended by around 50 people.
Located at the residence of Ustaz Syarif, one of the leaders of the Indonesian Citizen in Kuala Belait, the Indonesian Ambassador and residents had an open dialogue to find out the problems and concerns of the Indonesian Citizens in Belait in order to find a solution.
The Ambassador congratulated that the harmony and cohesiveness of the Indonesian people in Kuala Belait, and the solidarity to help each other.
The Ambassador reminded residents to continue to respect and obey all regulations in Brunei Darussalam, even though it should feel like their own village.
Annual ActivitiesConsular service visits, employment, and health checks are annual activities held by the Indonesian Embassy to reach out to Indonesian citizens living outside the city of Bandar Seri Begawan.
In this integrated service, as many as 98 people receive consular and employment services and 92 people take advantage of health check services.
Seria City is located about 100 km from Bandar Seri Begawan.
It is a Brunei oil and gas city, with 3,351 Indonesian citizens/migrant workers living and working in Seria and its surroundings as laborers, domestic workers, restaurant waiters, workshop mechanics, sailors, and professional workers in the oil and gas sector.