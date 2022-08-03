ASEAN Prize 2021 Awarded to Mekong Institute

Phnom Penh: The Association of the South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) has officially awarded the ASEAN Prize 2021 to the Mekong Institute in recognition of its long-standing contributions to promoting ASEAN awareness and strengthening regional cooperation towards sustainable development and economic growth, especially for the Greater Mekong Sub-region.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi presented the ASEAN Prize trophy to the Mekong Institute Executive Director, Dr. Suriyan Vichitlekarn, during the 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, today.
"Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the official announcement was made separately during the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Bandar Seri Begawan last year," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Tuesday.
Mekong Institute, a research institute and community development centre based in Khon Kaen, Thailand, also received a monetary prize of US$20,000 sponsored by the Temasek Foundation and Yayasan Hasanah.
Established in 1996, Mekong Institute has been acknowledged as one of the region’s driving forces in accelerating and promoting prosperous and harmonious sub-regional development, particularly in the areas of capacity building and sustainable community development. The Institute’s aspiration and long-standing commitment radiating through multi-institutional engagement as well as cross-sectorial cooperation are deeply aligned with an inclusive, cohesive and resilient ASEAN Community.
Administered by the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Prize is an annual regional premier award that recognises outstanding and inspiring achievements of individuals or organisations based in ASEAN who have significantly contributed to community building efforts.
Since 2018, the ASEAN Prize has bestowed the award to four exemplary Recipients.
Erlinda Uy Koe, a Filipino autism advocate, received the inaugural ASEAN Prize in 2018 for her contributions to foster an inclusive ASEAN Community. In 2019, Malaysian humanitarian leader Dr. Jemilah Mahmood was selected as the ASEAN Prize recipient in recognition of her dedication in providing emergency needs and humanitarian response to the marginalised and affected population in the region. In 2020, the ASEAN Studies Centre of ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore-based regional research centre, was awarded the ASEAN Prize for their long-standing contributions in promoting ASEAN awareness through academic outreach and engagement with stakeholders.