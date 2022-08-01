English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is estimated to arrive at the inspection location in Turkish territorial waters tomorrow, August 2, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
It is estimated to arrive at the inspection location in Turkish territorial waters tomorrow, August 2, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

First Grain-Loaded Ship Leaves Ukrainian Port of Odesa

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 15:24
Istanbul: The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorised the M/V Razoni to sail from the port of Odesa today, August 1, 2022.
 
"The JCC has agreed to the specific coordinates and restrictions of the Safe Humanitarian Maritime Corridor and has communicated those details in accordance with international navigation procedures," the JCC said in a press release on Monday.
 
"The JCC has requested all its participants to inform their respective military and other relevant authorities of this decision to ensure the safe passage of the vessel. The JCC has also verified the capability of the vessel to depart and of the port readiness in Odesa prior to this authorization," it added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The M/V Razoni will carry over 26,000 metric tonnes of corn. 
 
Once it leaves Odesa, it is estimated to arrive at the inspection location in Turkish territorial waters tomorrow, August 2, 2022.
 
Following inspection, it will proceed to its final destination in Tripoli, Lebanon.
 
The JCC is monitoring the safe passage of the vessel through the Safe Humanitarian Maritime Corridor.
 
JCC was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on July 27, 2022. 
 
It comprises of senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Festival Week Held in Jeddah

Indonesian Festival Week Held in Jeddah

English
Saudi Arabia
Indonesia Records 345 Thousand International Tourist Arrivals in June 2022

Indonesia Records 345 Thousand International Tourist Arrivals in June 2022

English
tourism
Myanmars Remains Deeply Affected by Heavy Job Losses: ILO

Myanmars Remains Deeply Affected by Heavy Job Losses: ILO

English
Myanmar
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom
Internasional

Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom

Erick Thohir: Indonesia Jangan Sampai Menyesal Terlambat Bangun Ekosistem Metaverse
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir: Indonesia Jangan Sampai Menyesal Terlambat Bangun Ekosistem Metaverse

Bertambah, Jemaah Haji Indonesia Meninggal Menjadi 81 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Jemaah Haji Indonesia Meninggal Menjadi 81 Orang

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?
Hiburan

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?

Unik, Honda Gelar Pameran Di Metaverse
Otomotif

Unik, Honda Gelar Pameran Di Metaverse

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri
Olahraga

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam
Teknologi

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!