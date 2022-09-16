English  
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Violent Storms Kill Seven Peoples in Italy

Fajar Nugraha • 16 September 2022 14:57
Rome: At least seven people died when violent storms lashed central Italy and flooded roads and homes, authorities told AFP on Friday.
 
Three people were missing, including a six-year-old child travelling in a car. The mother was rescued but the child was washed away by the floodwaters, the AGI news agency said.
 
"According to the local prefecture, the provisional death toll is seven. The seventh body has just been found," a civil protection agency spokesman said, confirming reports in the local media.

The worst hit area was Ancona, a port city on the Adriatic, where several areas were without electricity or telephone connections. Schools were closed Friday in the affected zones.
 
The storms also lashed neighbouring Umbria.
 
The Corriere della Sera newspaper said about 400 millimetres of rain fell in two hours -- about the quantity normally recorded in six months in this zone.
 
(FJR)

Ilustrasi oleh Medcom.id.

Tujuh Orang Tewas Akibat Badai Hantam Italia

New York Kembalikan Koleksi Barang Antik Senilai Rp283 Miliar ke Italia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

Hore! Anak Yatim Piatu, Lansia, dan Penyandang Disabilitas Dapat Bansos
Ekonomi

Hore! Anak Yatim Piatu, Lansia, dan Penyandang Disabilitas Dapat Bansos

<i>Debt Collector</i> Ditembak OTK di Balaraja Tangerang
Nasional

Debt Collector Ditembak OTK di Balaraja Tangerang

Keren, Kendaraan Operasional Pemerintah Bakal Pakai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Keren, Kendaraan Operasional Pemerintah Bakal Pakai Mobil Listrik

'SNMPTN' 2023: Siswa IPS Boleh Pilih Prodi IPA, Tapi Tetap Harus Mengukur Diri <i>ya</i>!
Pendidikan

'SNMPTN' 2023: Siswa IPS Boleh Pilih Prodi IPA, Tapi Tetap Harus Mengukur Diri ya!

Tanggul Jebol Akibat Banjir, 9 Orang Tewas di India
Internasional

Tanggul Jebol Akibat Banjir, 9 Orang Tewas di India

Buntut Kasus
Olahraga

Buntut Kasus "Sewa Dukun", Kakak Paul Pogba Akhirnya Ditahan

Apa Saja Pencarian Populer di Kalangan Anak-Anak?
Teknologi

Apa Saja Pencarian Populer di Kalangan Anak-Anak?

Momen Bersejarah, Slank dan Dewa 19 Bakal Bertukar Vokalis di Konser
Hiburan

Momen Bersejarah, Slank dan Dewa 19 Bakal Bertukar Vokalis di Konser

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

