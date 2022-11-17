English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Visits Thailand to Attend APEC Summit

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo departed for Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, to attend the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. 
 
The Head of State and his entourage took off from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022 .
 
"Today, I and the First Lady and a limited delegation will leave for Bangkok, Thailand. I will attend the APEC Summit until Friday, November 18, 2022," President Jokowi said in his statement before taking off.
 
The APEC Summit is the last series of summits after the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. 
 
According to the President, during the APEC Summit, Indonesia's will focus on promoting an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Leave no one behind. Digital transformation, green economy, and downstreaming are Indonesia's priorities at this year's APEC," explained the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
APEC represents nearly 3 billion people and 60 percent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Therefore, regional cooperation should become the engine of world economic growth
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The decisions ministers make today will inform the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: MI)

APEC Ministers Committed to Advancing Asia-Pacific Integration

APEC Members Urged to Promote Green Recovery

ADB Agrees to Help Accelerate Retirement of Cirebon-1 Power Plant

BACA JUGA
Bank Indonesia Raises Key Rate by 50 Bps to 5.25%

Bank Indonesia Raises Key Rate by 50 Bps to 5.25%

English
Bank Indonesia
APEC Ministers Committed to Advancing Asia-Pacific Integration

APEC Ministers Committed to Advancing Asia-Pacific Integration

English
asia-pacific
VP Visits Semarang to Open Halal Forum 20

VP Visits Semarang to Open Halal Forum 20

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pamer Hilirisasi Industri Nikel, Luhut Tawarkan Potensi Ekonomi Indonesia kepada Afrika
Ekonomi

Pamer Hilirisasi Industri Nikel, Luhut Tawarkan Potensi Ekonomi Indonesia kepada Afrika

Performa MG4 EV Sekelas Sportcar, Ini Kuncinya
Otomotif

Performa MG4 EV Sekelas Sportcar, Ini Kuncinya

Puluhan Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bakal Sambangi Bareskrim Polri
Nasional

Puluhan Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bakal Sambangi Bareskrim Polri

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors

Terungkap, Xi Jinping Omeli PM Kanada Justin Trudeau di KTT G20
Internasional

Terungkap, Xi Jinping Omeli PM Kanada Justin Trudeau di KTT G20

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022
Pendidikan

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20
Hiburan

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!