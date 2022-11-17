President Jokowi Visits Thailand to Attend APEC Summit

The Head of State and his entourage took off from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022 .
"Today, I and the First Lady and a limited delegation will leave for Bangkok, Thailand. I will attend the APEC Summit until Friday, November 18, 2022," President Jokowi said in his statement before taking off.
The APEC Summit is the last series of summits after the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
According to the President, during the APEC Summit, Indonesia's will focus on promoting an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.
"Leave no one behind. Digital transformation, green economy, and downstreaming are Indonesia's priorities at this year's APEC," explained the former mayor of Surakarta.
APEC represents nearly 3 billion people and 60 percent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Therefore, regional cooperation should become the engine of world economic growth