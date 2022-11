Indonesia Hands over G20 Presidency to India

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: During the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit in Bali on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed over a hammer to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.India will hold the G20 presidency next year."It was an honor for Indonesia to be able to lead the G20 forum for the past year," the Indonesian Head of State said."Our presidency began by promoting our common goal in realizing an inclusive recovery from the pandemic. New challenges have emerged that not only hinder oue recovery but also threaten to plunge the world into a deeper crisis. As the G20 Presidency holder, Indonesia has endorsed various good solutions during its leadership," President Jokowi explained.According to the former Jakarta government, G20 leaders finally agreed to issue the G20 Bali Leaders DeclarationIn addition that, Indonesia's G20 presidency also produce concrete deliverables, including cooperation agreements between G20 members and invited guests."Let us recover together, recover stronger," President Jokowi concluded.