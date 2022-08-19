English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
On Thursday morning, Israeli Forces broke into, searched and sealed the offices of seven Palestinian organizations . (Photo: medcom.id)
On Thursday morning, Israeli Forces broke into, searched and sealed the offices of seven Palestinian organizations . (Photo: medcom.id)

Israel Urged to Allow Humanitarian Organizations to Continue Their Work in Palestine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 14:05
Ramallah: A number of United Nations (UN) agencies and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have urged Israel to allow human rights and humanitarian organizations to continue their work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
 
On Thursday morning, Israeli Forces broke into, searched and sealed the offices of seven Palestinian human rights and humanitarian organizations in Ramallah in Area A of the occupied West Bank. 
 
"The United Nations and its partners take seriously allegations of funding terrorism and the Israeli designations of these organizations as "terror organizations" and/or "unlawful". Despite offers to review the allegations to determine if funds have been diverted, Israeli authorities have not given any compelling evidence to the United Nations Agencies nor its NGO partners working in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to support these designations," they said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Several Member States recently announced that the evidence which was shared with them does not justify the designations," they added.
 
According to them, the attempted closures of these organization offices represent the latest in a series of actions by Israel that are further limiting the ability of human rights, humanitarian and development work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which affect all institutions working to promote human rights, development and delivering assistance.
 
"We reiterate our November 2021 statement: counter-terrorism legislation must be in accordance with obligations under international law, in particular, international humanitarian law and human rights law, which include full respect for the rights to freedom of association and expression. It cannot be applied to legitimate human rights and humanitarian work; the breadth of the Israeli 2016 Anti-Terrorism legislation and its impact on the presumption of innocence present serious concerns under international law," they stated.
 
"We urge the Government of Israel to refrain from any action that would prevent these organizations from continuing their critical human rights, humanitarian and development work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," they concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Putri Candrawathi Named New Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

Putri Candrawathi Named New Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

English
police
UN Chief Condemns Series of Explosions in Afghanistan This Month

UN Chief Condemns Series of Explosions in Afghanistan This Month

English
united nations
UK Provides £36 Million to Help People in Ukraine, East Africa, Syria

UK Provides £36 Million to Help People in Ukraine, East Africa, Syria

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wow! 17 Juta Data Pelanggan PLN Diperjualbelikan
Ekonomi

Wow! 17 Juta Data Pelanggan PLN Diperjualbelikan

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?
Otomotif

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?

Kapolri Instruksikan Jajaran Berkomitmen Kawal Kebijakan Pemerintah
Nasional

Kapolri Instruksikan Jajaran Berkomitmen Kawal Kebijakan Pemerintah

Amber Heard Ditawari Main Film Dewasa Buat Bayar Utang ke Johnny Depp
Hiburan

Amber Heard Ditawari Main Film Dewasa Buat Bayar Utang ke Johnny Depp

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional
Pendidikan

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional

Deretan Pemain yang Mendapat Sanksi Berat di Piala Dunia
Olahraga

Deretan Pemain yang Mendapat Sanksi Berat di Piala Dunia

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar
Teknologi

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar

Prancis Dihempas Badai Tak Terduga, 6 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Prancis Dihempas Badai Tak Terduga, 6 Orang Tewas

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!