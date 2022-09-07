English  
The partnership is based on the principles of mutual benefit and mutual respect. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesia, Solomon Islands Committed to Enhancing Cooperation in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 13:39
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi paid a courtesy call to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during her visit to Honiara, the capital of the Pacific nation, today, September 7, 2022.
 
"Thank you PM Manasseh Sogavare for the warm welcome," Indonesia's top diplomat said on her official twitter page this afternoon.
 
According to the Indonesian foreign minister, the two countries are committed to strengthening cooperation in the region.

The partnership, she said, is based on the principles of mutual benefit and mutual respect towards territorial integrity and sovereignty.
 
"During the meeting, together with FM Manele, I signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports between Indonesia-Solomon Islands," she stated.
 
Earlier today, the Indonesian foreign minister and her Solomon Islands counterpart discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in trade, infrastructure and development cooperation.
 
