The IPU and the Indonesian Parliament were able to convene hundreds of parliamentarians from around the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
The IPU and the Indonesian Parliament were able to convene hundreds of parliamentarians from around the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

IPU Assembly Concludes with Adoption of Nusa Dua Declaration

English bali Climate Change covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 March 2022 07:19
Nusa Dua: Hosted by the Indonesian Parliament, the 144th IPU Assembly brought together some 110 national parliaments on the theme 'Getting to zero: Mobilizing parliaments to act on climate change'.
 
The Assembly concluded with the adoption of the Nusa Dua Declaration, in which the world’s parliamentarians recognized the urgent need to address the climate crisis. 
 
"The time to act is now. Time is running out. Scientists and researchers from all over the world have documented what has been described as an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership. This 144th Assembly must mobilize all parliamentarians. We must lead by example and take resolute action before it is too late. Fellow parliamentarians, let us not fail our citizens and the young generation, who have placed their trust in us!" IPU President, Duarte Pacheco, said in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The declaration outlines the national action parliaments need to take to implement the Paris Agreement, including accelerating the transition to clean energy, ensuring the inclusion of marginalized members of society and enhancing global cooperation for joint climate solutions.
 
"International commitments mean nothing if they are not translated into national implementation. Parliaments must formulate national legal instruments, appropriate budgets, and carry out oversight of various international commitments. Parliaments need to mobilize emission reduction, strengthen adaptation efforts, and realize financing pledges for developing nations," The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, Puan Maharani, said. 
 
In one of the first major in-person events in the region since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPU and the Indonesian Parliament were able to convene hundreds of parliamentarians from around the world, including 30 Speakers of Parliament. 
 
Strict health protocols allowed the Assembly to take place safely.
 
Nearly 39 per cent of MPs attending were women, close to the absolute record at an IPU Assembly. 
 
Almost 27 per cent of participating MPs were under 45 years old, an absolute record for an IPU Assembly. 
 
(WAH)
