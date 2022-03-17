WHO Continues to Support Health System in Ukraine

Geneva: WHO’s priority in Ukraine remains to support health workers and the health system to continue to provide care to meet immediate health needs, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus has said.
"We have now established supply lines to many cities of Ukraine, but challenges with access remain," he told a press conference on Wednesday.
"So far, we have sent about 100 metric tonnes of supplies, including oxygen, insulin, surgical supplies, anaesthetics, and blood transfusion kits," he added.
According to him, other equipment, including oxygen generators, electrical generators, defibrillators and more have also been delivered.
"We are coordinating the deployment of 20 Emergency Medical Teams of experts from many countries, pending a formal request for assistance from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health," he said.
"And we have opened a field office in Poland to support our operations in Ukraine, and to coordinate the response to the health needs of refugees," he added.
More than 300 health facilities are along conflict lines or in areas that Russia now controls, and a further 600 facilities are within 10 kilometres of the conflict line.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, WHO has verified 43 attacks on health care.
"WHO continues to call for attacks on health care to stop," he stated.
"WHO condemns all attacks on health care, wherever they occur," he said.