English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The burden of COVID-19 deaths has been uneven across the African region. (Photo: medcom.id)
The burden of COVID-19 deaths has been uneven across the African region. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Deaths in Africa Expected to Decline by Almost 94% in 2022: WHO

English covid-19 africa health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 10:44
Brazzaville: COVID-19 deaths in the African region are expected to decline by almost 94% in 2022, compared with 2021 which was the pandemic’s most lethal year, a new modelling by World Health Organization (WHO) finds.
 
This comes while cases are estimated to drop by a little over a quarter this year.
 
The analysis, which was published this week in the scientific journal, the Lancet Global Health, finds that while the region reported 113 102 deaths in 2021 through official channels, about one in three deaths were missed and the true number of deaths was 350 000. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The modelling suggests that around 23 000 deaths are expected by the end of 2022 if current variants and transmission dynamics remain constant. 
 
However, a variant that is 200% more lethal would cause an increase in deaths to more than 70 000.
 
"Last year, we lost an average of 970 people every day. This is a catastrophically high toll," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
 
"Our latest analysis suggests that estimated deaths in the African region will shrink to around 60 a day in 2022. The low number of deaths expected this year is a huge achievement for the region and a testament to the efforts of countries and partners. However, the job is not yet done. Every time we sit back and relax, COVID-19 flares up again. The threat of new variants remains real, and we need to be ready to cope with this ever-present danger," Dr Moeti explained.
 
A significant number of cases have also gone unreported. The study’s findings infer that only one in 71 COVID-19 cases in the region are recorded and 166. 2 million infections are anticipated in 2022 compared with the estimated 227.5 million which occurred in 2021. The gap in number of cases and deaths in 2022 is due to increasing vaccination, improved pandemic response and natural immunity from previous infections which, while not preventing re-infections, stop severe forms of the disease and deaths.
 
In 2021, the African region experienced a particularly deadly pandemic, with the analysis estimating that COVID-19 was the seventh major cause of death, just below malaria, while in 2020, the virus was the 22nd major cause of deaths in the region. The significant increase in deaths in 2021 was due to the delta variant which was more infectious and caused more severe disease.
 
As the pandemic persists, it is crucial to ramp up comprehensive health care services including preventive measures, treatment and vaccination for vulnerable populations. Targeted surveillance will also be critical to monitor hospitalization, the burden of comorbidities and the emergence of new variants.
 
The burden of COVID-19 deaths has been uneven across the African region. High-income or upper-middle-income countries and those in the South African Development Community have around double the mortality rates in lower-income and lower-middle-income countries in other economic regions of Africa.
 
The analysis shows that the variation in the number of deaths was driven by biological and physical factors, primarily comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV and obesity which increase the severity and the risk of mortality in COVID-19 patients. The prevalence of these comorbidities increased in countries with higher death tolls.
 
The divergence in cases and deaths is evident in the latest six-week surge in southern Africa, where the average reported deaths hovered at nearly 200 a week, compared with more than 44 000 new weekly average case numbers. For the past two weeks, new cases have decreased after four consecutive weeks of increase across Africa, signalling the possibility that the latest surge has reached its peak.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

English
Hajj Pilgrim
COVID-19 Full Vaccination Coverage Low among Older Adults in Java's 3 Provinces

COVID-19 Full Vaccination Coverage Low among Older Adults in Java's 3 Provinces

English
covid-19
Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenkeu Beberkan Kronologis Pemecatan ASN Disabilitas
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Beberkan Kronologis Pemecatan ASN Disabilitas

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Bersiap Menuju Endemi, Masyarakat Diingatkan Jaga Pola Hidup Sehat
Nasional

Bersiap Menuju Endemi, Masyarakat Diingatkan Jaga Pola Hidup Sehat

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar Yuk!

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye
Internasional

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry
Hiburan

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!