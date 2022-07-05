English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WFP has been present in Moldova since March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP has been present in Moldova since March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

WFP, UK Cooperate to Support Vulnerable Families in Moldova

English united nations food refugees ukraine Moldova
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 July 2022 13:44
Chisinau: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a £5 million contribution from the United Kingdom to support the provision of emergency cash to Moldovan families hosting refugees affected by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.
 
"This contribution from the British Government sends an important message to the international community, of the urgency to come together and support the government and crises-affected populations in Moldova," said Douglas Mercado, Emergency Coordinator for WFP Moldova, in a press release on Monday.
 
"The government and people of Moldova have welcomed refugees from Ukraine and provided for their basic needs, but the impact of rapidly rising food and fuel prices is increasing the vulnerability not only of refugees, but also of the Moldovan host families," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


WFP has been present in Moldova since March 2022. WFP’s operations began with the delivery of life-saving assistance to refugees affected by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine as well as vulnerable Moldovan communities hosting refugees. 
 
During a first round of assistance from WFP, 10,500 Moldovan households received cash assistance equal to US$190 to help with food and other essential needs. At least two more rounds of cash transfers to Moldovan households hosting Ukrainian refugees will be issued between July and September this year. In addition, WFP and Cooperating Partners have been providing hot meals to refugees living at the Refugees Accommodation Centres (RACs). As of June 2022, more than half a million hot meals have been delivered in locations throughout the country. This represents an average of about 2,000 people per day.
 
Going forward, WFP is committed to supporting the government with the emergency response to the conflict, while gearing up efforts to address the increasing needs of vulnerable Moldovans through programmes designed to address the impacts of rapidly rising prices of food, fuel and other basic needs.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Departs for Saudi Arabia to Perform Hajj

VP Ma'ruf Departs for Saudi Arabia to Perform Hajj

English
vice president maruf amin
Enthusiasm Brewing at the Indonesian Embassy’s Coffee Promotion Event in Brunei

Enthusiasm Brewing at the Indonesian Embassy’s Coffee Promotion Event in Brunei

English
brunei darussalam
Japan Supports WFP Continue Support to Displaced Families in Iraq

Japan Supports WFP Continue Support to Displaced Families in Iraq

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mendag: Harga Minyak Goreng Curah Turun 11%!
Ekonomi

Mendag: Harga Minyak Goreng Curah Turun 11%!

Bercita-Cita Miliki Toyota Alphard? Cek Dulu Biaya Servisnya
Otomotif

Bercita-Cita Miliki Toyota Alphard? Cek Dulu Biaya Servisnya

Awal 2023, Kendaraan Tak Lulus Uji Emisi Tak Bisa Perpanjang STNK
Nasional

Awal 2023, Kendaraan Tak Lulus Uji Emisi Tak Bisa Perpanjang STNK

99 <i>Asmaul Husna</i> dan Artinya Serta 20 Sifat Wajib Allah SWT
Pendidikan

99 Asmaul Husna dan Artinya Serta 20 Sifat Wajib Allah SWT

Rekap Transfer 7 Klub Teratas Liga Inggris Sejauh Ini
Olahraga

Rekap Transfer 7 Klub Teratas Liga Inggris Sejauh Ini

Cerita Bob Tutupoly Dukung Persebaya di Depan Gubernur Ali Sadikin
Hiburan

Cerita Bob Tutupoly Dukung Persebaya di Depan Gubernur Ali Sadikin

Pakai Kamera Leica, Inilah Spesifikasi Xiaomi 12S Series
Teknologi

Pakai Kamera Leica, Inilah Spesifikasi Xiaomi 12S Series

Biaya Rekonstruksi Ukraina Diestimasi Mencapai Rp11,2 Kuadriliun
Internasional

Biaya Rekonstruksi Ukraina Diestimasi Mencapai Rp11,2 Kuadriliun

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!