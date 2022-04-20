English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Highlights 3 Prevention Strategies on Torture

English human rights united nations indonesian government
Antara • 20 April 2022 17:07
Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi drew attention to three points to bolster prevention strategies on torture and ill treatments.
 
“I would like to share with you three points to bolster our prevention strategies. First, strengthen our legal infrastructure,” Marsudi remarked during a regional seminar on the topic "The UN Convention Against Torture: Building Robust Preventive Networks" held online here on Wednesday.
 
Several countries already recognized the gravity of prohibition against torture in their constitutions, including Indonesia, she pointed out.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hence, the minister deemed it necessary to provide a fair legal infrastructure to serve as a strong basis against torture.
 
In addition, the countries must ensure the capacity of their officials, adequate resources, and compensation to the victims, she remarked.
 
“Political will is essential to translate our words and commitments into actions,” Marsudi stressed.
 
The second point pertains to enhancing capacity building against torture.
 
Each country has different capacity and challenges to prevent and effectively implement the UN Convention against Torture (UNCAT), according to the minister.
 
“There is no one-size-fits-all formula,” she pointed out.
 
To this end, inter-state cooperation is a key part of the philosophy of Convention against Torture (CTI) and should enable countries to learn from each other’s successes.
 
“Through capacity building and training, we can help each other strengthen knowledge and capacity on torture prevention. Indeed, successful stories and good practices can work to inspire others,” she stated.
 
The third is to broaden engagement with relevant stakeholders.
 
Engagement is critical with relevant stakeholders, including human rights institutions, research bodies, and civil society, since they could provide the government with inputs to improve the national preventive measures, she noted.
 
For this year’s seminar, Indonesia encourages participants to include national human rights institutions as part of their delegation.
 
Indonesia actively engages five institutions as part of the cooperation for torture prevention.
 
The empowerment of national stakeholders would also enable them to assist law enforcement in preventing torture and increasing public trust in the government, she remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!