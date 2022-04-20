Indonesia, US and 3 Other Countries to Co-Host Second COVID-19 Summit

Jakarta: The United States along with Indonesia, Belize, Germany, and Senegal will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit that will be held virtually on May 12, 2022.
The announcement was made in a White House statement delivered during a press release from the US Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.
The five countries agreed to co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit in their respective roles, specifically the United States, as first COVID Summit Chair; Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as the African Union Chair.
The second Summit will redouble the global collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.
In advance of the May 12 Summit, the five co-host countries are calling on world leaders, members of civil society, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, and the private sector to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world, save lives now, and build better health security — for everyone, everywhere.
The emergence and spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus disease, such as Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide.
Hence, the five co-host countries encourage the world to come together
to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect people at the highest risk with vaccinations, testing, and treatments; actions to minimize disruption to routine health services; and through support for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator multilateral mechanism.
"We know we must prepare now to build, sustain, and finance the global capacity we need, not only for emerging COVID-19 variants but also for future health crises," according to a joint statement from the five countries.
To help achieve such goals, Indonesia, the US, Belize, Germany, and Senegal urge all other countries and stakeholders to pledge to take urgent actions to create the systems needed to end the acute phase of COVID-19, save lives, and build better health security and health systems.
The second global COVID-19 Summit will build on the themes and commitments made at the first Summit and will place emphasis on supporting locally-led solutions to both immediate and long-term challenges.
"We look forward to another successful Summit to continue the international effort in the fight against COVID-19 and to advance global pandemic preparedness," according to a joint statement from the five countries.