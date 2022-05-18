Create International Norm to Protect Children from Terrorism, Extremist Groups: BNPT

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) pressed for the immediate establishment of an international norm under the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) to protect children from terrorism and extremist groups."The norm should include the attempts to prevent children from being recruited or associated with any terrorist group," Chief Secretary of BNPT Major General Dedi Sambowo stated at the 31st Session of the CCPCJ held in Vienna, Austria, on May 16-20, 2022, as quoted from a statement received here on Wednesday.Sambowo remarked that the norm should also ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of children, who became the victims or perpetrators of any terrorism act, as well as uphold justice for children.On the sideline of the session themed "Strengthening the Use of Digital Evidence in Criminal Justice and Countering Cybercrime, including the Abuse and Exploitation of Minors in Illegal Activities with the Use of the Internet," the BNPT held several bilateral meetings with the United States, Italy, Nigeria, and Japan.The bilateral meetings are being held to intensify cooperation between Indonesia and the aforementioned countries on counterterrorism efforts, especially those related to children.Furthermore, the BNPT general secretary, who is concurrently the deputy leader of the Indonesian delegation at the session, highlighted the increasing transnational crimes that had become more organized and complex.He assessed that the advancements in technology had provided more opportunities for transnational crime perpetrators.Hence, he emphasized that the realization of various collective and synergized security attempts was crucial to prevent and eradicate the crimes.In addition, Sambowo drew attention to three attempts to tackle transnational crimes comprising the prevention, attempt, countermeasures, as well as international collaboration against the crime.He also highlighted the implementation of restorative justice to eradicate crimes and lessen the burden of detention places in Indonesia.Furthermore, he submitted Indonesia’s proposal to become the member of the commission for the 2024-2026 period.