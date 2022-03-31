English  
Fiji has been highly successful in implementing their COVID-19 vaccination plan. (Photo: medcom.id)
Fiji has been highly successful in implementing their COVID-19 vaccination plan. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

English New Zealand covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 March 2022 14:01
Wellington: New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio today announced New Zealand will donate further Pfizer vaccines to Fiji, to support paediatric vaccinations.
 
"New Zealand is donating 50,000 paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests to support Fiji vaccination and testing efforts," Mahuta said in a media release on Thursday.
 
"These doses will enable Fiji to provide a layer of assurance against COVID-19 for its young population. We are proud to support the Government of Fiji as they roll-out their paediatric vaccination campaign for 5- to 11-year-olds and provide a much needed area of support to strengthen Fiji’s overall health response," she added.

According to Mahuta, this donation also reaffirms New Zealand’s commitment to the Duavata Partnership with Fiji, signed in Suva this week, and ongoing support to vaccination efforts in the Pacific.
 
"Over the past two years COVID-19 has had profound health, economic and social impacts on our Pacific whanaunga," Sio said.
 
"Fiji has been highly successful in implementing their COVID-19 vaccination plan and this contribution builds on our earlier support. New Zealand has been proactive in assisting our Pacific neighbours, including Fiji, and our cooperative COVID-19 response has highlighted what we can achieve together as open and collaborative partners," he added.
 
Today’s contribution adds to a package of over $100 million that New Zealand has contributed in emergency budget support and humanitarian assistance to respond to the health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19 in Fiji.
 
(WAH)
