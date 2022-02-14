English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Broader economic losses, such as ongoing impacts on agriculture and tourism, are not reflected in the report. (Photo: medcom.id)
Broader economic losses, such as ongoing impacts on agriculture and tourism, are not reflected in the report. (Photo: medcom.id)

Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami in Tonga Caused $90 Million in Damages: Report

English tsunami disaster Volcano Eruption Tonga
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 12:02
Suva: The Tonga Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption, tsunami and ashfall has caused an estimated US$90.4M (TOP 208 million) in damages – the equivalent of approximately 18.5% of Tonga’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – a World Bank assessment for the Government of Tonga has found.
 
The Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report on the January 15 eruption was prepared by the World Bank at the request of the Government of Tonga and in consultation with other partners. 
 
It is the first assessment published following the Tonga disaster that provides estimated costs of the physical damages caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report provides estimates of direct damages to residential buildings, non-residential buildings (including tourism, health facilities, schools, government buildings, and private sector buildings), infrastructure (transport, power and water, sea and air and repairs to the submarine cable), agriculture, forestry, fishing, and ashfall clean up. 
 
Broader economic losses, such as ongoing impacts on agriculture and tourism, are not reflected in the report and are expected to significantly increase the overall economic impact.
 
"We have been moved by the support shown to Tonga and to our people from our friends in the Pacific and across the globe, to assist with our nation’s response and recovery," said Tongan Minister of Finance, Tatafu Moeaki, in a press release on Monday.
 
"With communications and logistics still a major challenge, this report supported by the World Bank provides us with a clearer picture of the extent of damages from this catastrophe, and will inform our next steps as Tonga builds back stronger," Moeaki added.
 
An estimated 85,000 people across Tonga have been affected by what has been described as a once in a millennium event. 
 
Parts of Tonga’s most populated islands – Tongatapu, 'Eua and the Ha’apai group – experienced the worst of the tsunami, with major disruptions to water supplies contaminated with ashfall. 
 
Tongatapu recorded the highest estimated damage, with approximately US$69 million in damages. 
 
However, distribution of damages appears to have varied greatly across islands, with some islands like Atat? and Mango experiencing almost complete destruction, while the Vava’u group fortunately experienced only minimal damage from ashfall.
 
"This report gives Tonga, and partners who are supporting the country, an indication of the scale of the physical damage caused by this extraordinary disaster," said Stephen Ndegwa, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands. 
 
"These initial estimates are sobering, and it is clear that Tongans will be dealing with the aftermath of this event for a long time. We are proud to stand with Tonga and continue to support its response and recovery, alongside many other partners," Ndegwa added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI's Survey Indicates Further Retail Sales Gains in January 2022

BI's Survey Indicates Further Retail Sales Gains in January 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
3,721 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,721 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,759

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,759

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital
Ekonomi

Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital

Ini Jadwal <i>Fit and Proper Test</i> Calon Anggota KPU-Bawaslu
Nasional

Ini Jadwal Fit and Proper Test Calon Anggota KPU-Bawaslu

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi
Internasional

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine
Hiburan

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!