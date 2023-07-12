Thai Foreign Minister Wants Myanmar Return to ASEAN Immediately

He conveyed this to the media crew on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in Jakarta, Tuesday, 11 July 2023.
Asked about his informal meeting with the foreign minister appointed by the Myanmar junta, Don said that the talks had held three times by Thailand with inviting the Myanmar junta.
According to him, this was in accordance with the agreement of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) based on the Five Point Consensus (5PC) Implementation Review and Decision Document.
He then referred to point 14 of the document released after the 2022 ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which read, "ASEAN will consider exploring other approaches that can support the implementation of the Five Point Consensus".
"So the first, second, including the third informal meeting really referred to article number 14 of the document, namely trying another approach," said Don.
The last meeting initiated by Thailand by inviting all ASEAN member and the Myanmar junta last June, received a lot of criticism from various parties. Indonesia is no exception as the chair of ASEAN this year.
The meeting only attended by Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and the foreign minister appointed by the Myanmar junta. Meanwhile, the other ASEAN foreign ministers stated that they were not present.
Indonesia sees that the approach taken by Thailand only involving one of the parties to the conflict in Myanmar. Thus has violated the 5PC's mandate.
However, Don argued, the meeting was informal and could not be carried out within the ASEAN framework.