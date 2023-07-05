English  
Russia President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Russia President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

Russia Ambassador Refute Accusations Putin’s Power Begun to Wane

Marcheilla Ariesta • 05 July 2023 18:02
Jakarta: Western countries say that the power of Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun to wane following the uprising of the Wagner mercenary group. This assessment was considered biased by the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva.
 
"Despite all the accusations from the West that this situation shows the weakness of our government or our president, of course this is not true," he said at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
 
He compared the 'weakness' of power that the West accuses of Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron. Currently, Macron is facing riots in his country, after the shooting of a teenager by the police.

"If you look at what is happening in France at the moment, riots have been going on for a week. But no one is saying that Macron is weak, even though that (the riots) is a sign of weakness," he added.
 
Putin's statement began to weaken narrated by Western media, which reported residents in Rostov-on-Don cheering Wagner's troops as they staged an uprising.
 
In addition, it seems that Putin is not taking firm steps against the mercenary group and its leader, Yevgheny Prigozhin. The West sees this as a weakness of Putin.
 
The rebellion of the Wagner group did not continue after being mediated by Belarus. Through this mediation, Russia agreed not to punish the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his soldiers on the condition that they withdraw to Belarus.
 
However, it is believed Putin is facing the most serious challenge of his 23-year tenure as the protracted Ukrainian war has weakened his control over Russia.
 
The armed mutiny was put down within 36 hours, but it was a heavy blow to the leadership of President Putin, who has been called a "strongman" for his tight control since he took office in 2002.
 
The Washington Post analyzes Putin has ruled by pitting competing groups against each other and acting as the primary arbiter between warring elites.
 
According to them, the latest armed uprising exposed deep flaws within Putin's government, which appeared to pose a threat to Putin's own position.
 
(FJR)

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva. Photo: Medcom.id/Marcheilla Ariesta

Quran Burning Is Not an Act of Freedom of Expression: Russia's Ambassador

