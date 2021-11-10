English  
Children with disabilities are disadvantaged compared to children without disabilities.
Nearly 240 Million Children with Disabilities around the World: Report

English children united nations health education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 12:58
New York: The number of children with disabilities globally is estimated at almost 240 million, according to a new United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report. 
 
Children with disabilities are disadvantaged compared to children without disabilities on most measures of child well-being, the report says.
 
"This new research confirms what we already knew: Children with disabilities face multiple and often compounding challenges in realizing their rights," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release on Tuesday.

"From access to education, to being read to at home; children with disabilities are less likely to be included or heard on almost every measure. All too often, children with disabilities are simply being left behind," she state.
 
The report includes internationally comparable data from 42 countries and covers more than 60 indicators of child well-being – from nutrition and health, to access to water and sanitation, protection from violence and exploitation, and education. 
 
These indicators are disaggregated by functional difficulty type and severity, child’s sex, economic status, and country. 
 
The report makes clear the barriers children with disabilities face to participating fully in their societies and how this often translates to negative health and social outcomes.
 
However, the disability experience varies greatly. 
 
The analysis demonstrates that there is a spectrum of risks and outcomes depending on the type of disability, where the child lives, and what services they can access. 
 
This highlights the importance of designing targeted solutions to address inequities.
 
(WAH)
