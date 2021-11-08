English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign will last until December 31 this year.
The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign will last until December 31 this year.

WHO Launches COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign in Iraq

English health middle east covid-19 vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2021 16:30
Baghdad: The World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Health, has launched a national COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign covering all Iraq including the Kurdistan Region and targeting over 12 million people with children 12 years old and above.
 
The campaign will last until December 31 this year and will certainly give momentum to the vaccine rollout process in the Middle Eastern country to reach up to 40% vaccination covertage rate among the general population by end of this year.
 
"COVID 19 continues to be the biggest challenge of our time and we must all unite to overcome this devastating public health threat as no one is safe until we are all safe," said Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"WHO and the Ministry of Health in Iraq raised the challenge to vaccinate the maximum number of people possible to control the COVID19 Pandemic as soon as possible, under the theme of "COVID19 Vaccine is a gateway to a normal life". Vaccination has today come in a new outfit and will be delivered in easy-to-access sites, open for long working hours extending to the evening. There will be a lifesaving dose of immunity against this vicious disease for every Iraqi, no one should be left behind," Dr. Zouiten added.
 
This new external vaccination setting will witness the opening of more than 100 external mass vaccination sites distributed to the 18 Iraqi governorates based on the demographic situation, health indicators, and capacity of each governorate. The sites will further be supported by more than 225 vaccination and direct registration teams deployed with the required daily supply of vaccine doses.
 
This new COVID 19 inoculation arrangement will support the health system in Iraq to maintain the routine immunization program which was significantly affected by the designation of the health facilities to the delivery of COVID 19 health care services in 2020-2021.
 
The vaccine rollout process in Iraq started in March this year accessing 15.1% of the total population with the first dose and only 9.0% with the two vaccine doses as of 6 November 2021. Committed to WHO global vision of scaling the vaccination coverage in all world's countries to 40% by end of this year, the coverage rates in Iraq have raised the concern of the health authorities and WHO in Iraq and necessitated an urgent action to intensify the vaccination activities in an innovative and accessible to all approach.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Consumer Confidence Continues to Grow in October 2021: BI

Consumer Confidence Continues to Grow in October 2021: BI

English
consumer confidence
ASEAN, Germany Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Relations

ASEAN, Germany Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Relations

English
asean
DPR Approves Andika Perkasa's Nomination as New Military Commander

DPR Approves Andika Perkasa's Nomination as New Military Commander

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Luar Jawa-Bali Diperpanjang Hingga 22 November 2021
Nasional

PPKM Luar Jawa-Bali Diperpanjang Hingga 22 November 2021

Survei BI: Indeks Keyakinan Konsumen Kembali Optimistis Sebesar 113,4 pada Oktober 2021
Ekonomi

Survei BI: Indeks Keyakinan Konsumen Kembali Optimistis Sebesar 113,4 pada Oktober 2021

New Mitsubishi Xpander Kini Dibekali dengan CVT
Otomotif

New Mitsubishi Xpander Kini Dibekali dengan CVT

Tak Terima Disebut Pedofil, Saipul Jamil Laporkan Psikolog Lita Gading ke Polisi
Hiburan

Tak Terima Disebut Pedofil, Saipul Jamil Laporkan Psikolog Lita Gading ke Polisi

Pertama dalam 15 Bulan, Jepang Catat Nol Kematian Covid-19
Internasional

Pertama dalam 15 Bulan, Jepang Catat Nol Kematian Covid-19

Cegah Pelecehan Seksual, Kampus Diminta Bentuk Satgas Khusus
Pendidikan

Cegah Pelecehan Seksual, Kampus Diminta Bentuk Satgas Khusus

Atlet Jawa Barat Sabet Emas Pertama Cabor Renang Peparnas Papua
Olahraga

Atlet Jawa Barat Sabet Emas Pertama Cabor Renang Peparnas Papua

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!