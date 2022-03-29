English  
The war has led to the senseless loss of thousands of lives. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Ukraine

English united nations russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 March 2022 12:00
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine
 
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion one month ago, the war has led to the senseless loss of thousands of lives; the displacement of ten million people, mainly women and children; the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure; and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide. 
 
"This must stop. The United Nations is doing everything in its power to support people whose lives have been overturned by the war," the UN Chief said in a statement on Monday.

In the past month, beyond their support to refugee hosting countries, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners have reached nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies. 
 
There are now more than 1,000 UN personnel in the country, working via eight humanitarian hubs in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Uzhorod, Chernivitzi, Mukachevo, Luhansk and Donetsk. 
 
"But let’s be clear. The solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political," Guterres said.
 
"I am therefore appealing for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, [aimed] at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.  A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely. It will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians," he stated.
 
(WAH)
