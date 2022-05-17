Transnational Crimes Becoming More Complex: BNPT

Vienna: Indonesia participated in the 31st session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) which took place in Vienna, Austria on Monday.
During the event, Indonesia discussed 3 main issues, namely prevention, rehabilitation, as well as children's rights.
"There is an urgent need to have international norms and standards of comprehensive protection for children associated with violent terrorist and extremist groups," said Major General Dedi Sambowo, Main Secretary of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), in a press release on Tuesday.
According to Sambowo, transnational crimes are increasingly complex due to the COVID-19 pandemic and present challenges for countries.
"These challenges are very diverse, including the exploitation and misuse of information as well as communication technology that can threaten the security and safety of the community," he said.
At the 31st Session of the CCPCJ, Indonesia also reiterated Indonesia's candidacy as a member of the CCPCJ for the period 2024-2026.
The CCPCJ Forum was attended by high-ranking officials and representatives from United Nations (UN) countries.
The Indonesian delegation consisted of the BNPT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Attorney General's Office, the Supreme Court, and the Indonesian Permanent Mission in Austria.