English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The CCPCJ Forum was attended by high-ranking officials and representatives from United Nations (UN) countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
The CCPCJ Forum was attended by high-ranking officials and representatives from United Nations (UN) countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Transnational Crimes Becoming More Complex: BNPT

English terrorism children united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 May 2022 16:03
Vienna: Indonesia participated in the 31st session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) which took place in Vienna, Austria on Monday.
 
During the  event, Indonesia discussed 3 main issues, namely prevention, rehabilitation, as well as children's rights. 
 
"There is an urgent need to have international norms and standards of comprehensive protection for children associated with violent terrorist and extremist groups," said Major General Dedi Sambowo, Main Secretary of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), in a press release on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Sambowo, transnational crimes are increasingly complex due to the COVID-19 pandemic and present challenges for countries.
 
"These challenges are very diverse, including the exploitation and misuse of information as well as communication technology that can threaten the security and safety of the community," he said.
 
At the 31st Session of the CCPCJ, Indonesia also reiterated Indonesia's candidacy as a member of the CCPCJ for the period 2024-2026. 
 
The CCPCJ Forum was attended by high-ranking officials and representatives from United Nations (UN) countries. 
 
The Indonesian delegation consisted of the BNPT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Attorney General's Office, the Supreme Court, and the Indonesian Permanent Mission in Austria.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Investment Promotes Economies' Participation in Global Value Chains: APEC's Study

Investment Promotes Economies' Participation in Global Value Chains: APEC's Study

English
apec
Indonesia Posts $7.56 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2022

Indonesia Posts $7.56 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2022

English
indonesian economy
Number of COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Remains Unchanged

Number of COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Remains Unchanged

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Korea Selatan Kembangkan Kontainer Khusus Mobil Listrik, Apa Bedanya?
Otomotif

Korea Selatan Kembangkan Kontainer Khusus Mobil Listrik, Apa Bedanya?

Polisi Selidiki Pengeboman Rumah Pimpinan Ponpes di Aceh Barat
Nasional

Polisi Selidiki Pengeboman Rumah Pimpinan Ponpes di Aceh Barat

Ekspor CPO Turun, Imbas Larangan Pemerintah?
Ekonomi

Ekspor CPO Turun, Imbas Larangan Pemerintah?

SEA Games 2021: Tekuk Vietnam, Tim Bulu Tangkis Putri Indonesia Hadapi Thailand di Final
Olahraga

SEA Games 2021: Tekuk Vietnam, Tim Bulu Tangkis Putri Indonesia Hadapi Thailand di Final

Lowongan Magang di Freeport Indonesia, Dibuka 45 Posisi untuk Mahasiswa S1 dan S2
Pendidikan

Lowongan Magang di Freeport Indonesia, Dibuka 45 Posisi untuk Mahasiswa S1 dan S2

Shanghai Klaim Capai Target 'Nol Covid'
Internasional

Shanghai Klaim Capai Target 'Nol Covid'

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital
Teknologi

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital

Angelina Sondakh Ungkap Cerita Dewi Perssik Ketakutan Dibentak Napi Pembunuhan
Hiburan

Angelina Sondakh Ungkap Cerita Dewi Perssik Ketakutan Dibentak Napi Pembunuhan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!