ASEAN Secretary-General Receives Gwanghwa Medal from South Korea

Jakarta: Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi on Wednesday received the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit, Gwanghwa Medal.
"The award was conferred by the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Dato Lim Jock Hoi for his utmost contribution to strengthening relations and enhancing substantial cooperation between ASEAN and the ROK in various areas," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a media release on Wednesday.
Ambassador of the ROK to ASEAN, Kwon Hee-seog, on behalf of President Moon Jae-in, conferred the Gwanghwa Medal on Dato Lim Jock Hoi at a ceremony at the Mission of the ROK.
At the ceremony, Dato Lim Jock Hoi said he was truly honoured to receive the award and thanked the Government of the ROK for decorating him with the award.
He commended the strong momentum in the ASEAN-ROK strategic partnership.
He also expressed appreciation to the ROK for its commitment to strengthen ASEAN-ROK relations and its continued support to ASEAN community-building efforts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery.
The ceremony was attended by diplomats and officials from the Mission of the ROK to ASEAN and the ASEAN Secretariat.