English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The two sides agreed on the designation of 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. (Photo: asean.org)
The two sides agreed on the designation of 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, Japan Affirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Cooperation

English asean Japan covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 June 2022 11:13
Jakarta: Senior Officials from ASEAN and Japan reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation and advance their partnership towards the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations next year. 
 
The Senior Officials met at the 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum held this week via videoconference. 
 
The meeting took note of the substantive progress made in ASEAN-Japan cooperation over the past one year in the four pillars of peace and stability, prosperity, quality of life, and heart-to-heart partnerships.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Notably, 100% of the action lines in the Revised Implementation Plan of the 2013 Vision Statement on ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation have been addressed, with many activities conducted across all areas of cooperation," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
ASEAN welcomed Japan’s support to ASEAN Community building efforts, and in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, including Japan’s substantial contribution for the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases Centre.
 
ASEAN and Japan  underlined the need to enhance cooperation on peace and stability, trade and connectivity, health security, digital transformation, smart cities, environment protection, sustainable development and resilience, and people-to-people exchange.
 
Both sides also agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in the key areas of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), in line with the Joint Statement of the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit on Cooperation on the AOIP.
 
The two sides agreed on the designation of 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, with a series of events to be conducted by both sides throughout the year.
 
A commemorative summit is expected to be held in December 2023. 
 
Preparation to celebrate the milestone year has begun with a Logo Design and Catchphrase Contest being organised, which has received hundreds of entries from ASEAN Member States and Japan.
 
The Senior Officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern. 
 
The Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Thailand Thani Thongphakdi and Senior Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan Yamada Shigeo, co-chaired the meeting. 
 
It was attended by Senior Officers of ASEAN Member States, as well as representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!